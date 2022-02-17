Madden NFL 22 Lands on Xbox Game Pass

Mere days after the 2021 NFL season came to a close, Madden NFL 22 has now found its way onto Xbox Game Pass. The latest installment in the long-running football series is likely one of the biggest additions that Xbox Game Pass has received over the course of the past month, although its appearance on the service has been expected for time. Notably, this is because most EA titles end up eventually landing on Xbox Game Pass thanks to its cross-promotion with EA Play.

As of this moment, those who are subscribed to both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC can look to download and play Madden NFL 22 for themselves. The game has released on Game Pass for both console and PC, which is great to see since not every title that comes to the platform ends up landing on each vertical.

https://twitter.com/XboxGamePass/status/1494372562968760320

Sadly, this release does come with the aforementioned caveat that you must be subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC in order to play Madden NFL 22. This is because, technically speaking, Madden NFL 22 has been released via EA Play today rather than coming natively to Game Pass. In turn, EA Play is only offered up to Xbox Game Pass subscribers who subscribe to the PC or Ultimate versions of the service. This means that those who are only subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass for console tier won’t be able to gain access to Madden 22 unless they upgrade their subscription.

Although this caveat is a bit of a bummer, the good news is that Madden NFL 22 is available natively for all Xbox platforms. This includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. So whether you’ve already purchased one of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles or you’re still sticking with the Xbox One for now, you won’t be left out in this instance.

Are you going to look to download Madden 22 for yourself now that it’s on Xbox Game Pass? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.