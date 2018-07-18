Madden NFL 19 Cover Athlete Revealed

This morning EA Sports revealed that Antonio Brown will be gracing the cover of Madden NFL 19, which is set to launch on August 10 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out the newly-revealed cover right here:

“I am beyond honored to be on the cover of both Madden games,” Brown said in a statement. “There’s a lot of milestones athletes dream of, and after being inducted into the Madden 99 Club earlier this year, and now appearing on the cover of this year’s games, it’s clear that business is not just booming, but I’m also among the all-time greatest with these honors.”

For the folks at EA, it was a no-brainer: “AB has taken the league by storm the past few years and is arguably one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL,” said Joshua Rabenovets, Sr. Brand Director at EA SPORTS. “His game is hot, he’s got a ton of personality on and off the field – he was an easy choice for the Madden NFL 19 cover.”

You saw that Brown mentioned the 99 Club. A 99 OVR is the highest possible player rating in Madden, and there are only a select few athletes capable of earning such a rating. As the football season commences and wears on, player ratings will obviously be shifting based on real-world performance, but at the time, Brown is one of only seven players currently enjoying a spot in the 99 Club. Joining him are Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, and Aaron Donald.

To celebrate Brown’s selection as cover athlete, EA Sports put together a short celebratory trailer:

Of course, Brown isn’t the only one celebrating. His fans have come out in droves to pay their respects and offer up their congratulations:

While others are lamenting the dreaded Madden curse which could now fall upon him:

Our own heartfelt congrats go out to Brown this morning!