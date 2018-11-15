‘Madden NFL 19’ Celebrates the Holidays With Nicki Minaj, SNL’s Chris Redd, and More

EA Sports is getting into the holiday spirit a little differently this time around in the world of Madden NFL 19. In their latest ad campaign, seen above, you can see Nicki Minaj and Quavo getting into the spirit alongside Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd.

The latest (and hilarious) ad is all about achieving those fantasies, though Redd’s version leaves little to be desired. Still, the imagination runs wild even during a snow-dusted match, showing that the beauty of couch co-op is still very much a good thing. Weird parties and butlers notwithstanding.

Madden NFL 19 + FIFA 19 Bundle – Available in-store at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart

Madden NFL 19 is now 50% off in the Microsoft store (Black Friday Deal)

Madden NFL 19 will be 50% off in the PlayStation store starting Nov. 16 (until Nov. 27)

“Achieve your gridiron greatness in Madden NFL 19 with more precision and control to win in all the ways you play. Prove your on-field stick-skills with more control over every step, in game-changing moments through the introduction of Real Player Motion. Take control over how you build your dynasty powered by all-new strategic team building tools and the first ever custom draft class creator in Franchise. Dominate the competition with all new ways to build and progress your NFL stars from the past and present in Ultimate Team.”

Power-Up Your Player: Upgrade your players with more control over the progression of the NFL stars you care about most. Progress players to become the foundation of your team through playing games, adding training or unlocking special abilities throughout the year.

Solo Battles: A leaderboard driven reward system that lets you compare your performance in unique single player challenges throughout each week against other top MUT players.

MUT Squads vs. CPU: Team up with friends to take on the toughest of challenges curated by MUT Designers.

Madden NFL 19 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on the latest video from the team behind Madden? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!