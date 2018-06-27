Madden NFL 19 Reveals Seven Players With 99 Rating

Madden NFL 19 revealed today the first of several athletes who have now been welcomed to the Madden 99 Club, an elite group of players who achieved the highest possible rating in Madden games.

Those familiar with the yearly Madden games will know how exclusive the club is, but for those who aren’t, it’s a way to honor the athletes who have a rating of 99, the best cumulative score that any Madden athlete can hope for. EA Sports’ Madden site explains how the rating system works with various stats being taken into account and changing based on the athletes’ real-world performance, so there’s a chance that even more pro players can join the club.

“A 99 OVR is the highest rating possible in Madden,” the Madden 99 Club post explains. “Ratings in Madden are updated based on the real-life performance and skill set, so attributes like Speed, Catch, and Tackle are all accounted for. In this modern era of Madden, these ratings get updated weekly. If somebody has a monster week, you’ll see their ratings jump up. For example, Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Julio Jones was standing at a 98 OVR last season. Then, on Week 12, he torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 12 catches, 253 yards, and two touchdowns. As a result of that game, his Madden ratings was bumped up to a 99 OVR.”

After revealing the return of the club to Madden NFL 19 just a few days ago, EA Sports has now unveiled the first few athletes who join the club this year with some of them returning to the group and others joining for the first time. The following players are officially in the Madden 99 Club with all of their in-game stats linked below.

Not only do the players joining the Madden 99 Club get their stats and background listed on the game’s site, they also get a trophy for the accomplishment. The EA Sports Madden NFL Twitter account is sharing the tweets from the players’ teams as they receive the trophies, so if you’re waiting for your favorite to get theirs, you’ll want to keep checking back there.

Welcome to the @EAMaddenNFL 99 Club LUUUUKE 💪 pic.twitter.com/gScIwd253p — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 27, 2018

Madden NFL 19 releases on August 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.