Madden NFL 20 Cover Athlete Revealed

EA Sports has officially unveiled the cover athlete for this year’s installment of the long-running Madden franchise. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in his first year at the starting quarterback position, led the Chiefs to the AFC Conference Championships last season. He also picked up an MVP award and Offensive Player of the Year while doing so. That said, he breakout star will now be the cover athlete of Madden NFL 20, which is set to arrive later this year across the usual platforms.

The next installment in the gaming franchise will be bringing its signature gameplay back for players to enjoy as well as some new features, including the Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode. This will allow players to run the gauntlet of becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL. From starting in college and building up your draft grade to actually being picked up in the draft and making it all the way to the top spot, this mode will surely provide plenty of content for those who choose this path.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breaking: NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be this year’s Madden cover athlete. pic.twitter.com/G3Sd6e0EV8 — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2019

In addition to the new mode, there will also be the new Superstar X-Factor feature that focuses on the abilities of the players, which will be useful throughout the entire game and not just Franchise mode. “What we’re finding is it’s made a lot more teams a lot more interesting to play,” creative director Mike Young said. “Right now, people in the office love playing with the Browns… It’s hard to say as a Steelers fan, but they are probably one of the cooler teams because they have superstar guys on both sides of the ball.”

Madden NFL 20 is set to arrive on August 2nd for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with three editions available for pre-order right now. You can read more about that on the EA website.

What do you think about this? Did you expect somebody else to be picked for the Madden NFL 20 cover athlete? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!