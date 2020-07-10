Madden NFL 21 Reveals Rookie QB and WR Ratings

Madden NFL 21 has revealed the ranking for rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers. When the 2020 NFL Draft got underway, a lot of teams in the first round were looking forward to getting their QB of the future. Well, EA Sports has dropped the rankings for all of those promising signal-callers and the young wideouts they will be throwing to. Part of the fun of backing any team is the fact that hope springs eternal each year. Cincinnati Bengals number one overall pick Joey Burrow is sitting at the top of the pile with a 76 overall rating. Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins heir apparent Tua Tagovailoa slots in second with a 73 overall. Over on the WR side of things Oakland’s Henry Ruggs III leads the way with a 76 overall. Not far behind is CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys at 75 overall.

CBS Sports compiled two handy lists to go down below if you’re wondering how this all shakes out for the entire class.

"Innovative gameplay mechanics in Madden NFL 21 offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball," reads EA's description of the gameplay trailer. "Feel all-out control with the new Skill Stick ball-carrier system, dominate the edge with fresh pass rush moves, experience more open-field realism with tackle improvements, and have more fun with user-controlled celebrations."

Check out the rookie QB ratings:

* Joe Burrow: 76

* Tua Tagovailoa: 73

* Jordan Love: 71

* Justin Herbert: 70

* Jalen Hurts: 68

* Jacob Eason 63

* Jake Fromm 62

And then the rookie WR ratings:

* Henry Ruggs III: 76

* CeeDee Lamb: 75

* Jerry Jeudy: 75

* Justin Jefferson: 74

* Jalen Reagor: 73

* Brandon Aiyuk: 72

* Laviska Shenault Jr.: 72

* Devin Duvernay: 71

* Michael Pittman Jr.: 71

* Tee Higgins: 71

