Madden NFL 22 March 10 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Madden NFL 22 update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia alongside patch notes, which vary depending on the platform. As always, these patch notes not only announce every change EA has made to the game, but provide details and insight into the changes. And with the March 10 update, EA has made several gameplay changes and updates to Franchise.

While we have patch notes for the update, we don’t have any information on the various file sizes for the update. Of course, on Google Stadia, players don’t need to download the update, but everyone else will. The patch notes are somewhat meaty so it’s possible this update will be on the larger side, but this is the only insight we can currently offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s patch notes, minus the NFL Live Playbook changes.

Madden NFL 22 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Key Highlights:

New Scenarios for Franchise

Coach Adjustments added to Practice mode

NFL Live Playbooks update

Gameplay Updates:

Coach Adjustments and Coverage Depths have returned to Practice mode! You will now be able to use Coach Adjustments and Zone Coverage Adjustments in Practice Mode via RS/R3 click from the Play-Call Menu. DEV NOTE : When the play-call menu was re-designed in Madden 21 for the launch of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, some of the functionality from the previous console generation was left behind. As you have told us, you’ve found these options very useful in practice, so the controls to use Coaching Adjustments in Practice have been brought over. Players can click the RS/R3 at any level in play-call to enter the Coach Adjustment menu. Once you back out of the menu, you will be returned to their previous spot in the play-call menu.

Fixed an issue with the Gun Wing Slot Wk: RPO Power Alert Glance play allowing the QB to break-out of the handoff and scramble instead of handing off or passing.

Fixed an issue allowing a ‘Playmaker Flip’ on the RPO Stretch play out of the Singleback Bunch TE formation.

Removed the temporary modifier previously used on RPO Zone Peek plays that was allowing defenders to shed their blocks quicker. Block-sheds on this play are now back to using solely the ratings match-up, as the exploits leading to this modifier have been resolved.

Fixed an issue with the handoff animation on the Gun Split Slot Open: Triple Option LT play, so that it will function the same as other Triple Option handoffs.

Franchise Updates:

Fixed an issue with the fifth-year option scenario that was causing it not to trigger in the offseason

Fixed an issue with a ‘Crisis in Confidence’ scenario goal that would cause it not award Staff Points upon completion

Added new Franchise Scenarios: DEV NOTE : This update will apply to both new and existing Franchise files, so no need to restart your Franchise. Trench Boost : The new Trench Boost scenario gives you a chance to help improve your entire offensive line by building off either a strong rushing or passing performance. The tier-based rewards will compensate you based on your success in the following game and give you the opportunity to immediately beef up your offensive front to either clear lanes for your running backs or keep your franchise quarterback’s jersey clean. QB Duel : The QB Duel scenario starts during the regular season when two of the league’s best signal-callers face off. As a coach, you’ll be faced with the choice of calling on your own elite quarterback to have a huge game that leads you to victory or challenging your defense to step up to the plate and shut down one of the league’s best signal-callers. Immovable Object : A mid-to-late season scenario where your match-up includes facing one of the league’s staunchest defenses also known as the ominous “Immovable Object.” Do you attack them and try to run right through the wall? Do you take to the skies and try to throw it over the wall? Or do you enter the arena with the attitude to win by any means necessary? Under Siege : After dealing with a barrage of sacks in the middle of the season, you’ll be forced as a coach to place blame on either your offensive line for not holding up or your quarterback for not getting the ball out quick enough. Following that decision, you’ll be tasked with how to approach the following game which can include staying the course, shifting to the run, or extra preparation heading into the game. Depending on your choice and success in the next game, your offense and offensive line can receive the boost they need to bounce back and right the ship. QB Breakouts : We’ve updated the QB breakouts with modular cinematics and similar to our other breakout scenarios, in the week following a standout performance by your quarterback, he’ll be given a set of goals that he must accomplish to increase his DEV trait. These goals will scale by DEV trait meaning upgrading a player from Normal to Star will be easier than upgrading from Star to Superstar or Superstar to X-Factor. Already have an X-Factor QB and feel left out? Don’t worry as you’ll also have the potential to put up a huge day but rather than receiving a DEV trait upgrade, you’ll be vying for the chance at a huge chunk of XP. Madden NFL 22 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia) Key Highlights: New Scenarios for Franchise NFL Live Playbooks update Gameplay Updates: Fixed an issue with the Gun Wing Slot Wk: RPO Power Alert Glance play allowing the QB to break-out of the handoff and scramble instead of handing off or passing. Fixed an issue allowing a ‘Playmaker Flip’ on the RPO Stretch play out of the Singleback Bunch TE formation. Removed the temporary modifier previously used on RPO Zone Peek plays that was allowing defenders to shed their blocks quicker. Block-sheds on this play are now back to using solely the ratings match-up, as the exploits leading to this modifier have been resolved. Fixed an issue with the handoff animation on the Gun Split Slot Open: Triple Option LT play, so that it will function the same as other Triple Option handoffs. Franchise Updates: Fixed an issue with the fifth-year option scenario that was causing it not to trigger in the offseason Fixed an issue with a ‘Crisis in Confidence’ scenario goal that would cause it not award Staff Points upon completion Added new Franchise Scenarios: DEV NOTE : This update will apply to both new and existing Franchise files, so no need to restart your Franchise. Trench Boost : The new Trench Boost scenario gives you a chance to help improve your entire offensive line by building off either a strong rushing or passing performance. The tier-based rewards will compensate you based on your success in the following game and give you the opportunity to immediately beef up your offensive front to either clear lanes for your running backs or keep your franchise quarterback’s jersey clean. QB Duel : The QB Duel scenario starts during the regular season when two of the league’s best signal-callers face off. As a coach, you’ll be faced with the choice of calling on your own elite quarterback to have a huge game that leads you to victory or challenging your defense to step up to the plate and shut down one of the league’s best signal-callers. Immovable Object : A mid-to-late season scenario where your match-up includes facing one of the league’s staunchest defenses also known as the ominous “Immovable Object.” Do you attack them and try to run right through the wall? Do you take to the skies and try to throw it over the wall? Or do you enter the arena with the attitude to win by any means necessary? Under Siege : After dealing with a barrage of sacks in the middle of the season, you’ll be forced as a coach to place blame on either your offensive line for not holding up or your quarterback for not getting the ball out quick enough. Following that decision, you’ll be tasked with how to approach the following game which can include staying the course, shifting to the run, or extra preparation heading into the game. Depending on your choice and success in the next game, your offense and offensive line can receive the boost they need to bounce back and right the ship. QB Breakouts : We’ve updated the QB breakouts with modular cinematics and similar to our other breakout scenarios, in the week following a standout performance by your quarterback, he’ll be given a set of goals that he must accomplish to increase his DEV trait. These goals will scale by DEV trait meaning upgrading a player from Normal to Star will be easier than upgrading from Star to Superstar or Superstar to X-Factor. Already have an X-Factor QB and feel left out? Don’t worry as you’ll also have the potential to put up a huge day but rather than receiving a DEV trait upgrade, you’ll be vying for the chance at a huge chunk of XP.



df