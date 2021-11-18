Madden NFL 22 Gets New Cover Star

EA has announced that Madden NFL 22 will be adding Bo Jackson as the game’s new digital cover star. The athlete will also make his presence felt in the game in a number of different ways. Between November 19th and January 14th, players will receive an 85 overall rated version of Jackson that can be used in Madden Ultimate Team, with a Bo Knows Legend being added to the mode “each week during the holidays.” In The Yard, players will be able to obtain Nike Bo Knows gear, and Jackson will appear in Superstar KO mode. A Bo Knows X-Factor ability is also being added,”built to emulate Jackson’s mythical versatility.”

In a press release, Jackson spoke highly about the opportunity to appear on the game’s cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s great to be back in the game with Madden NFL and to appear on myfirst cover,” said Jackson. “The Nike Bo Knows campaign brings back a lot of nostalgiafor me and many others. It’s great the campaign has remained relevantfor so many over the years and to see it revisited in Madden NFL 22allows it to reach a whole new generation of fans.”

The running back played for the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987 to 1990,and also played for multiple MLB teams between 1986 and 1994. Jackson’s NFL career was cut tragically short in 1991, when he sustained a hip injury in a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite Bo Jackson’s short time playing the game, he made a major impact; his 221 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks remains a Monday Night Football record more than 30 years later. EA’s Julie Foster talked up Jackson’s addition to Madden NFL 22.

“We revealed Madden NFL 22with two of the greatest quarterbacks in history on the cover in TomBrady and Patrick Mahomes,” Foster said in the press release.”What better way to continue highlighting greatness in sport during theholidays than featuring Bo Jackson, the only athlete to be named anall-star in both professional football and baseball, and one of thegreatest running backs ever in the NFL.”

Madden NFL 22 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these additions to Madden NFL 22? Are you a Bo Jackson fan? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!