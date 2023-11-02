Madden NFL 24 Update #4 Released Alongside Patch Notes

A new Madden NFL 24 update is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal everything EA has tweaked with the update. As the name suggests -- Update #4 -- this is the fourth update released for the game since its release back on August 18. Unfortunately, it doesn't come packing any new content, but it does have lots of fixes and changes, including gameplay fixes and changes.

While we have the patch notes -- which can be seen in their entirety below, courtesy of EA -- we don't have any information about the file size of the update on any of the above platforms. In other words, we don't have any insight to offer into how long it could take to download.

PATCH NOTES

Key Update for you:

Gen 4 Player Experience: Since our last title update, some players have reported slower experience on Gen 4. The MUT team has made adjustments across the entire MUT Hub to improve loading and transition times for all platforms.

GAMEPLAY:

Tuning to lower the ratings threshold for catching interceptions on the Competitive game style to decrease the number of dropped interceptions.

Fixed an issue causing undesired catch-drops when the QB would get hit during or shortly after throwing the ball.



Fixed an issue causing the curl-flat defender in 3-4 Odd SS Trap 2 to align on the wrong side of the field against empty sets.

Fixed an issue causing safeties and cornerbacks to have flipped assignments when covering offensive formations with 3 tight ends.

Fixed an issue allowing the ball carrier to have no fumble chance when diving; after this fix, ball carriers will have a higher risk of fumbling when diving into traffic.

Increased the size of the Passing Accuracy meter.

Fixed an issue sometimes allowing unblocked defenders when using block-and-release routes in empty formations.

Fixed a rare issue causing players engaged in a block to freeze on the field for the rest of the play.

FRANCHISE MODE:

NFL games scheduled in Germany will be played at Deutsche Bank Park.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Strategy selection would reset to default after completing a Mini-Game with a focus player.

Fixed a rare crash that would occur in game when a player from a downloaded draft class would occasionally have incomplete player data.

Fixed an issue where the halftime report during the game would sometimes show the wrong teams/scores.

Various News story text bug fixes.

MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM:

Fixed an issue where some users would receive a server error when entering MUT.

Fixed an issue where the New Item Flow would occasionally not appear after making a purchase from the direct purchase panel.

Fixed an issue where some users would receive a blank rewards flow screen.

Fixed an issue with bundles purchased from the direct purchase panel that would require the user to back out of MUT and return to see the packs from the bundle in their unopened packs.

Improved loading times in and out of objectives screen.

Fixed a bug where some sets that were not described as returning items incorrectly displayed the "Returned on Completion" icon.

Fixed a bug that caused the new items flow to incorrectly display rewards if more than 35 rewards were present.

Fixed a bug that caused some users to not receive rewards after playing MUT Champs.

Fixed a Playstation 5 specific bug that linked the user to the wrong location from the PlayStation home screen field pass link.

Fixed a bug that caused the top 100 tab to not populate after finishing a Solo Battle.

Various visual improvements and bug fixes within the MUT menus.

SUPERSTAR MODE:

Fixed an issue with UI where a different position save is seen on Superstar loadout screen.

Fixed an issue where OVR and abilities did not change after Avatar reset.

Fixed an issue where Franchise PS5 Activity began when Combine started.

Fixed UI interface where the Rotate button was not visible in Avatar Creation Hub.

Fixed UI interface where the Speed Boost reward had no icon in Level Path.

Fixed various issues with stability.

Fixed an issue in Showdown where button hints flash repeatedly on the Ready Up screen.

Updated Featured Deals tile in Showdown.

Fixed an issue with server error showing up when entering Showdown.

Fixed an issue preventing the celebration wheel from displaying after a user sack in the end zone in Superstar Showdown.

NFL AUTHENTICITY:

Added Randy Moss's Signature TD Celebration.

Updated D.J. Chark's signature TD celebration.

Updated Oakley Visor tabs to match the new updated style being used this season on-field.

Fixed clipping issues seen on Adidas Adizero Primeknit cleats.

Fixed an issue with the seam pattern on Lions jerseys.

Updated hair style for Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

Added new Face scans into game: Sam Howell – Commanders QB, Cam Smith – Dolphins CB, De'Von Achane – Dolphins HB, Trenton Simpson – Ravens MLB, Isiah Pacheco – Chiefs HB, Chris Jones – Chiefs DT, and Shaquille Leonard – Colts LB

PRESENTATION:

Added Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany to support NFL Frankfurt Games.

Fixed issue with injured starting QBs appearing during pregame tunnel runouts.

Fixed issue with incorrect text appearing on stats banner while in pregame studio set.

UI:

DEV NOTE: The team has made many updates since launch and is happy to report this is our last update about prioritization of UI transitions. The team has been working on improvements since launch optimizing high-traffic screens inside of Ultimate Team, Superstar, and Franchise.

Player Portraits - Updated 185 player portraits.

Updated 185 player portraits. Stability – Various stability updates.

AUDIO: