Madden NFL 25: All Combine Interview Questions

Madden NFL 25 has kept Superstar Mode around for another season, giving players a chance to play out their own NFL career. You control nearly every aspect of a prospect’s life, including how they perform at the NFL Combine. That means you’ll be asked to participate in the Combine Interview and need to answer several questions related to real-world football and Madden. Unlike the real world, you can bring a cheat sheet with you to this interview, so we’ve collected answers to every question you can be asked in Madden NFL 25 into one handy guide. Using the answers below, you’ll ace the Interview without issue.

All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Madden 25

Christian McCaffery in Madden NFL 25.

It’s important to keep in mind that everyone will get different interview questions in Madden NFL 25, so you’ll want to keep the list handy and use a search function to quickly find the answer you need. Here is every question and answer we’ve discovered in Superstar Mode:

Which running back has appeared on the Madden cover? Peyton Hillis

Which kicker won the Kic-Tac-Toe challenge at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? Justin Tucker

Who did John Madden share the announce booth with for eight Super Bowls? Pat Summerall

Who is the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns? Jerry Rice



The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after what former NFL coach? Vince Lombardi



Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote by what Hall of Fame running back to be on the cover of Madden’s 25th-anniversary edition? Barry Sanders

What year was the original John Madden Football game released? 1988

The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough

Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Adam Vinatieri

What other professional sport did both Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play during their NFL careers? Baseball

In 2000, who was the first player to appear on the cover of Madden without Coach Madden also on the cover? Eddie George

Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden 21. Who is the only other Baltimore Raven to appear on the cover? Ray Lewis

Chad Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 as a member of what team? Cincinnati Bengals

Which team recently won their first playoff game since the year 1991? Lions

What yard line does a team attempt a 2-point conversion from? 2-yard line

What team would have had the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had they not traded it? Panthers

How many timeouts does a team get per half? 3

Which NFL player was also drafted to play professional baseball? Kyler Murray

How many seconds in the NFL play clock? 40 seconds

An illegal contract penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? 5 yards

Which Quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? Nick Foles

Though he never played a game in the NFL, what team drafted John Madden in 1958? Philadelphia Eagles

Which personnel alignment indicates there are three WRs, one RB, and one TE on the field? 11 Personnel

Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl title? Raiders

Which NFL owner famously said, “Just win, baby?” Al Davis

How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover? 10 yards

Which of the following states is NOT home to at least two NFL teams? Arizona

After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08? Vince Young

Which member of the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Richard Sherman

A formation where the ball is snapped directly to a RB, WR, or TE instead of the QB is commonly called what? Wildcat Offense

What does RPO stand for? Run Pass Option

John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Turducken

When a Quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation

How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Nickel? 5

How many challenges does a team start the game with? 2

Which of the following countries has an NFL game NOT been played in? Italy

What team famously sang “The Super Bowl Shuffle” before winning their franchise’s only Super Bowl to date? Chicago Bears

Which team had scored 70 points in a single game during the 2023 season? Dolphins

Which city has never hosted a Super Bowl? Chicago

What city di the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Houston

Which team traded for Justin Fields in the 2024 offseason? Steelers

Which team is known for mastering the “Tush Push” quarterback sneak play? Eagles

How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime? 6

Which city did Peyton Manning famously use as an audible during his tenure with the Denver Broncos? Omaha

What is the maximum number of coach’s challenges a team can have in a single game? 3

Which southern city has hosted a record 11 Super Bowls? Miami

Who is the only NFL coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises? Andy Reid

After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden 07? Shaun Alexander

At least how many offensive players must be on the line of scrimmage? 7

In 2021, T.J. Watt tied what New York Giants player’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season? Michael Strahan

Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady

Which of the following has NOT been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco

What city did the Colts franchise play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Baltimore

“Orange Crush” was the nickname given to which team’s defensive unit in the 1970s? Denver Broncos

As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature? Telestrator

After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the covers of Madden 10? Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Palamalu

Which NFC team is known as “America’s Team?” Dallas Cowboys

Which team became the first #2 playoff seed to not make it to the Divisional Round? Cowboys

In the Super Bowl ear, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons? New England and Miami

“The Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team’s home field? Green Bay Packers

Following a touchback on a kickoff, what yard line does the ball come out to? 25 yard line

Which NFL legend officially retired at the end of the 2023 season? Aaron Donald

Which Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on “The Immaculate Reception?” Franco Harris

Which personnel alignment indicates there are two WRs, one RB, and two TEs on the field? 12 Personnel

Which Hall of Fame running back in the NFL’s Man of the Year award named after? Walter Payton

Which team traded for Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason? Texans

What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Red

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms if you buy the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition drops on August 16th.