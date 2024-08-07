Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

Madden NFL 25 has a bunch of new catch types for wide receivers that players can take advantage of, giving them an edge in the air over defensive backs. That said, a WRs best tool in Madden is often speed. If you can sprint past the defense and get open deep, you’re going to be a valuable tool, especially with some of the tweaks to the passing game in Madden NFL 25. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to get open deep and change the game.
Fastest WRs in Madden 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t bringing much more to the table than pure speed. While guys like New York Jets WR Tyler Harrell can sprint past almost any DB, it doesn’t matter much if they struggle to catch the ball. To help out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:
- Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 Speed, 98 Agility, 99 OVR
- Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) – 98 Speed, 94 Agility, 79 OVR
- Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs) – 98 Speed, 88 Agility, 75 OVR
- Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) – 97 Speed, 97 Agility, 87 OVR
- Tyler Harrell (New York Jets) – 97 Speed, 79 Agility, 64 OVR
- Anthony Schwartz (Miami Dolphins) – 96 Speed, 86 Agility, 68 OVR
- Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers) – 96 Speed, 85 Agility, 77 OVR
- D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) – 96 Speed, 84 Agility, 86 OVR
- Quez Watkins (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 96 Speed, 86 Agility, 72 OVR
- Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) – 96 Speed, 90 Agility, 79 OVR
- Tyquan Thornton (New England Patriots) – 96 Speed, 82 Agility, 70 OVR
- Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 75 OVR
- Calvin Austin (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 95 Speed, 91 Agility, 73 OVR
- Danny Gray (San Francisco 49ers) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 70 OVR
- Marquise Brown (Kansas City Chiefs) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 81 OVR
- Mecole Hardman Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) – 95 Speed, 91 Agility, 76 OVR
- Trey Palmer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 95 Speed, 80 Agility, 73 OVR
- Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 93 OVR
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) – 94 Speed, 91 Agility, 79 OVR
- Darius Slayton (New York Giants) – 94 Speed, 85 Agility, 78 OVR
- Rondale Moore (Atlanta Falcons) – 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 78 OVR
- Devin Duvernay (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 94 Speed, 87 Agility, 75 OVR
- Tre Tucker (Oakland Raiders) – 94 Speed, 85 Agility, 73 OVR
- K.J. Hamler (Buffalo Bills) – 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 73 OVR
- Bo Melton (Green Bay Packers) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 73 OVR
Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.