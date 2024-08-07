Gaming

Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

Burn the defense with these speedy WRs in Madden NFL 25.

madden-nfl-25-travis-kelce.jpg
Close-up of Travis Kelce in Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25 has a bunch of new catch types for wide receivers that players can take advantage of, giving them an edge in the air over defensive backs. That said, a WRs best tool in Madden is often speed. If you can sprint past the defense and get open deep, you’re going to be a valuable tool, especially with some of the tweaks to the passing game in Madden NFL 25. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to get open deep and change the game.

Fastest WRs in Madden 25

madden-nfl-25-standard-cover.jpg
Madden NFL 25 Standard Edition cover.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t bringing much more to the table than pure speed. While guys like New York Jets WR Tyler Harrell can sprint past almost any DB, it doesn’t matter much if they struggle to catch the ball. To help out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:

  1. Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 Speed, 98 Agility, 99 OVR
  2. Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) – 98 Speed, 94 Agility, 79 OVR
  3. Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs) – 98 Speed, 88 Agility, 75 OVR
  4. Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) – 97 Speed, 97 Agility, 87 OVR
  5. Tyler Harrell (New York Jets) – 97 Speed, 79 Agility, 64 OVR
  6. Anthony Schwartz (Miami Dolphins) – 96 Speed, 86 Agility, 68 OVR
  7. Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers) – 96 Speed, 85 Agility, 77 OVR
  8. D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) – 96 Speed, 84 Agility, 86 OVR
  9. Quez Watkins (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 96 Speed, 86 Agility, 72 OVR
  10. Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) – 96 Speed, 90 Agility, 79 OVR
  11. Tyquan Thornton (New England Patriots) – 96 Speed, 82 Agility, 70 OVR
  12. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 75 OVR
  13. Calvin Austin (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 95 Speed, 91 Agility, 73 OVR
  14. Danny Gray (San Francisco 49ers) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 70 OVR
  15. Marquise Brown (Kansas City Chiefs) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 81 OVR
  16. Mecole Hardman Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) – 95 Speed, 91 Agility, 76 OVR
  17. Trey Palmer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 95 Speed, 80 Agility, 73 OVR
  18. Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 93 OVR
  19. Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) – 94 Speed, 91 Agility, 79 OVR
  20. Darius Slayton (New York Giants) – 94 Speed, 85 Agility, 78 OVR
  21. Rondale Moore (Atlanta Falcons) – 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 78 OVR
  22. Devin Duvernay (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 94 Speed, 87 Agility, 75 OVR
  23. Tre Tucker (Oakland Raiders) – 94 Speed, 85 Agility, 73 OVR
  24. K.J. Hamler (Buffalo Bills) – 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 73 OVR
  25. Bo Melton (Green Bay Packers) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 73 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.     

