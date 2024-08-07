Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

Madden NFL 25 has a bunch of new catch types for wide receivers that players can take advantage of, giving them an edge in the air over defensive backs. That said, a WRs best tool in Madden is often speed. If you can sprint past the defense and get open deep, you’re going to be a valuable tool, especially with some of the tweaks to the passing game in Madden NFL 25. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to get open deep and change the game.

Fastest WRs in Madden 25

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t bringing much more to the table than pure speed. While guys like New York Jets WR Tyler Harrell can sprint past almost any DB, it doesn’t matter much if they struggle to catch the ball. To help out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:

Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 Speed, 98 Agility, 99 OVR Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) – 98 Speed, 94 Agility, 79 OVR Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs) – 98 Speed, 88 Agility, 75 OVR Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) – 97 Speed, 97 Agility, 87 OVR Tyler Harrell (New York Jets) – 97 Speed, 79 Agility, 64 OVR Anthony Schwartz (Miami Dolphins) – 96 Speed, 86 Agility, 68 OVR Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers) – 96 Speed, 85 Agility, 77 OVR D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) – 96 Speed, 84 Agility, 86 OVR Quez Watkins (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 96 Speed, 86 Agility, 72 OVR Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) – 96 Speed, 90 Agility, 79 OVR Tyquan Thornton (New England Patriots) – 96 Speed, 82 Agility, 70 OVR Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 75 OVR Calvin Austin (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 95 Speed, 91 Agility, 73 OVR Danny Gray (San Francisco 49ers) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 70 OVR Marquise Brown (Kansas City Chiefs) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 81 OVR Mecole Hardman Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) – 95 Speed, 91 Agility, 76 OVR Trey Palmer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 95 Speed, 80 Agility, 73 OVR Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 93 OVR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals) – 94 Speed, 91 Agility, 79 OVR Darius Slayton (New York Giants) – 94 Speed, 85 Agility, 78 OVR Rondale Moore (Atlanta Falcons) – 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 78 OVR Devin Duvernay (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 94 Speed, 87 Agility, 75 OVR Tre Tucker (Oakland Raiders) – 94 Speed, 85 Agility, 73 OVR K.J. Hamler (Buffalo Bills) – 94 Speed, 92 Agility, 73 OVR Bo Melton (Green Bay Packers) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 73 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.