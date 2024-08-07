Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

While being a quarterback is much more than just straight-line speed, having the ability to get up to gear quickly and accelerate past the defense is an important skill in Madden NFL 25. If you’re a player who wants to get out of the pocket and make defenders miss in the open field, you’ll want as much speed as possible for your quarterback, especially with some of the new abilities runners have at their disposal this year. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to escape pressure and make a play.
Fastest QBs in Madden 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than speed. For example, you probably don’t want to throw too many balls with Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis, but he is one of the fastest players in the game. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:
- Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 98 OVR
- Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 93 Speed, 93 Agility, 75 OVR
- Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – 92 Speed, 90 Agility, 77 OVR
- Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) – 91 Speed, 88 Agility, 74 OVR
- Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 91 Agility, 74 OVR
- Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans) – 90 Speed, 92 Agility, 63 OVR
- Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) – 89 Speed, 80 Agility, 78 OVR
- Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 89 Speed, 91 Agility, 86 OVR
- Joshua Dobbs (San Francisco 49ers) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 69 OVR
- Desmond Ridder (Arizona Cardinals) – 88 Speed, 79 Agility, 71 OVR
- Jordan Travis (New York Jets) – 88 Speed, 88 Agility, 66 OVR
- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 88 Speed, 85 Agility, 92 OVR
- Max Duggan (Los Angeles Chargers) – 88 Speed, 80 Agility, 60 OVR
- Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) – 87 Speed, 84 Agility, 73 OVR
- Daniel Jones (New York Giants) – 87 Speed, 83 Agility, 71 OVR
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns) – 87 Speed, 86 Agility, 61 OVR
- Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders) – 87 Speed, 86 Agility, 67 OVR
- Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 87 Speed, 87 Agility, 99 OVR
- Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 87 Speed, 88 Agility, 77 OVR
- Trey Lance (Dallas Cowboys) – 87 Speed, 89 Agility, 65 OVR
- Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) – 86 Speed, 80 Agility, 87 OVR
- Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) – 86 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR
- Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 86 Speed, 89 Agility, 76 OVR
- Drake May (New England Patriots) – 86 Speed, 82 Agility, 74 OVR
- Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) – 86 Speed, 80 Agility, 70 OVR
Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.