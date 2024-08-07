Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

While being a quarterback is much more than just straight-line speed, having the ability to get up to gear quickly and accelerate past the defense is an important skill in Madden NFL 25. If you’re a player who wants to get out of the pocket and make defenders miss in the open field, you’ll want as much speed as possible for your quarterback, especially with some of the new abilities runners have at their disposal this year. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to escape pressure and make a play.

Fastest QBs in Madden 25

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Cover close-up.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than speed. For example, you probably don’t want to throw too many balls with Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis, but he is one of the fastest players in the game. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 98 OVR Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 93 Speed, 93 Agility, 75 OVR Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – 92 Speed, 90 Agility, 77 OVR Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) – 91 Speed, 88 Agility, 74 OVR Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 91 Agility, 74 OVR Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans) – 90 Speed, 92 Agility, 63 OVR Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) – 89 Speed, 80 Agility, 78 OVR Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 89 Speed, 91 Agility, 86 OVR Joshua Dobbs (San Francisco 49ers) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 69 OVR Desmond Ridder (Arizona Cardinals) – 88 Speed, 79 Agility, 71 OVR Jordan Travis (New York Jets) – 88 Speed, 88 Agility, 66 OVR Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 88 Speed, 85 Agility, 92 OVR Max Duggan (Los Angeles Chargers) – 88 Speed, 80 Agility, 60 OVR Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) – 87 Speed, 84 Agility, 73 OVR Daniel Jones (New York Giants) – 87 Speed, 83 Agility, 71 OVR Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns) – 87 Speed, 86 Agility, 61 OVR Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders) – 87 Speed, 86 Agility, 67 OVR Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 87 Speed, 87 Agility, 99 OVR Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 87 Speed, 88 Agility, 77 OVR Trey Lance (Dallas Cowboys) – 87 Speed, 89 Agility, 65 OVR Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) – 86 Speed, 80 Agility, 87 OVR Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) – 86 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 86 Speed, 89 Agility, 76 OVR Drake May (New England Patriots) – 86 Speed, 82 Agility, 74 OVR Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) – 86 Speed, 80 Agility, 70 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.