Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Quarterbacks

Embrace your inner Michael Vick with these speedy QBs in Madden 25.

Lamar Jackson in Madden NFL 25.

While being a quarterback is much more than just straight-line speed, having the ability to get up to gear quickly and accelerate past the defense is an important skill in Madden NFL 25. If you’re a player who wants to get out of the pocket and make defenders miss in the open field, you’ll want as much speed as possible for your quarterback, especially with some of the new abilities runners have at their disposal this year. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest quarterbacks in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to escape pressure and make a play.

Fastest QBs in Madden 25

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Cover close-up.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than speed. For example, you probably don’t want to throw too many balls with Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis, but he is one of the fastest players in the game. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. Here’s the list:

  1. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 95 Speed, 95 Agility, 98 OVR
  2. Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 93 Speed, 93 Agility, 75 OVR
  3. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – 92 Speed, 90 Agility, 77 OVR
  4. Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) – 91 Speed, 88 Agility, 74 OVR
  5. Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 91 Agility, 74 OVR
  6. Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans) – 90 Speed, 92 Agility, 63 OVR
  7. Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) – 89 Speed, 80 Agility, 78 OVR
  8. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 89 Speed, 91 Agility, 86 OVR
  9. Joshua Dobbs (San Francisco 49ers) – 89 Speed, 85 Agility, 69 OVR
  10. Desmond Ridder (Arizona Cardinals) – 88 Speed, 79 Agility, 71 OVR
  11. Jordan Travis (New York Jets) – 88 Speed, 88 Agility, 66 OVR
  12. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 88 Speed, 85 Agility, 92 OVR
  13. Max Duggan (Los Angeles Chargers) – 88 Speed, 80 Agility, 60 OVR
  14. Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) – 87 Speed, 84 Agility, 73 OVR
  15. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) – 87 Speed, 83 Agility, 71 OVR
  16. Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns) – 87 Speed, 86 Agility, 61 OVR
  17. Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders) – 87 Speed, 86 Agility, 67 OVR
  18. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 87 Speed, 87 Agility, 99 OVR
  19. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 87 Speed, 88 Agility, 77 OVR
  20. Trey Lance (Dallas Cowboys) – 87 Speed, 89 Agility, 65 OVR
  21. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) – 86 Speed, 80 Agility, 87 OVR
  22. Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) – 86 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR
  23. Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 86 Speed, 89 Agility, 76 OVR
  24. Drake May (New England Patriots) – 86 Speed, 82 Agility, 74 OVR
  25. Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons) – 86 Speed, 80 Agility, 70 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.   

