Madden NFL 25 Details Changes to Superstar Mode

Madden NFL 25 is out in only a few weeks, which means developer Electronic Arts has been dropping new updates almost daily over the last few weeks. Yesterday, the team gave us 20 minutes of gameplay, and last week, Madden NFL 25 hosted “Ratings Week,” showing off the full ratings for every player in the NFL. Now, Electronic Arts has finally pulled back the curtain to show off all of the changes coming to Superstar Mode. Before jumping into the changes, it’s worth saying that you’ll want to keep your expectations in check. Madden NFL 25 isn’t going to re-invent Superstar Mode, though several additions should please long-time fans.

Possibly the biggest change to Superstar Mode in Madden NFL 25 is the addition of preset archetypes during character creation. Players will have several different presets to choose from when making a new player, and choosing which player you want to use will greatly impact that player’s final stats. For example, if you create a quarterback with more “creation points” in throw power, you’ll be able to bring that stat up to 99, but someone who doesn’t will be capped at 84. It sounds like a small change, but it should make every player feel slightly different. On top of that anyone coming over from College Football 25 Road to Glory can bring their character over and get an extra boost to their starting rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sticking with character creation, Electronic Arts has added 26 new mini-game drills to the Combine this year, giving each position even more to do as they try to solidify themselves as top draft picks. The Madden NFL 25 developers have also added more than 900 in-season quests for players to complete during their journey, giving you a ton of new ways to improve your player. That includes new record-breaker quests that ask you to break NFL records for massive rewards. Finally, the team has added something called “Teammate abilities.” During your career, you can earn boosts to make your teammates better, giving you another leg up on the competition.

Madden NFL 25 has finished ratings week, but will likely continue to drop new information over the next few weeks until launch day. Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.