Madden NFL 25 Preorder Bonus, Early Access, and Special Editions Revealed

Madden NFL 25 recently revealed that San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is this year's cover athlete. The team then shared the first gameplay and mode details a few days later. Alongside the second reveal, the developers at Electronic Arts announced all of the various editions and preorder bonuses players can pick up if they decide to hop in early. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about those editions, including a rundown of every reward you'll get for each version of Madden NFL 25. Of course, you might want to hold off until the gameplay trailer drops on June 18th to make your final decision.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 Preorder Bonuses and Special Editions

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

The Standard Edition of Madden NFL 25 will run players $69.99. As you'd expect, it includes the base version of the game, but you can grab a few extra items if you order early. Players who preorder will receive a Cover Athlete Elite Player Item for Ultimate Team. We don't know what the exact overall of that card will be, but it will feature Christian McCaffrey, so your running back position will be under control for the first few weeks of the game. Additionally, MUT players will get a choice of two different strategy items. Finally, players will get the Superstar Drip Gear cosmetics and a Legendary XP Boost.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 and includes everything in the Standard Edition. In addition, players will get three days of early access, which starts on August 13th. When you log in, you'll be able to take on Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges to get even more rewards. Finally, MUT players will be happy to add 4,600 Madden Points and an AKA Player Item. Like the McCaffrey card, we don't know exactly what to expect from that final reward, but it'll likely be something that gives you a nice headstart in MUT.

Finally, players who want to own Madden NFL 25 and College Football 25 can pick up the MVP Bundle and get the Deluxe Editions for both games. The bundle is $149.99, which is a decent discount if you buy the two Deluxe Editions separately. If you're looking for the best way to get the most football this year, the MVP Bundle is the way to go.

Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.