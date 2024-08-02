Madden NFL 25 Wraps Up Ratings Week With Final 99 Club Member

Madden NFL 25 has finished its annual “Ratings Week” by announcing the full ratings for quarterbacks and linebackers. As many expected, these two lists include one last member of the 99 Club with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The dynamic signal-caller has long been the best player at his position and made the club in last year’s version of the long-running football game. He followed that up by winning the Super Bowl, so there was no chance developer Electronic Arts wasn’t going to include him in the 99 Club in Madden NFL 25.

Joining Mahomes at the top of the QB list is last year’s MVP Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens signal-caller just barely misses out on the 99 Club at 98 overall. Meanwhile, the linebackers are led by San Francisco 49ers MLB Fred Warner at 97 OVR. The Niners are well-represented across both lists with QB Brock Purdy squeezing in and ROLB Dre Greenlaw joining Warner. That makes them a great team to take over in Franchise Mode since you won’t have to find them many upgrades. Below, you’ll find the full rundown on the Top 10 quarterbacks and linebackers in Madden NFL 25:

Top 10 Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 99 OVR Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 98 OVR Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 OVR Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 92 OVR Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – 90 OVR Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) – 88 OVR Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) – 87 OVR Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 86 OVR Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) – 85 OVR Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) – 84 OVR

Top 10 Linebackers

MLB Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) – 97 OVR MLB Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens) – 95 OVR MLB Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints) – 92 OVR MLB Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 90 OVR MLB C.J. Mosley (New York Jets) – 90 OVR MLB Foyesade Oluoku (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 89 OVR ROLB Dre Greenlaw (San Francisco 49ers) – 87 OVR ROLB Matt Milano (Buffalo Bills) – 87 OVR MLB Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders) – 87 OVR MLB Bobby Okereke (New York Giants) – 86 OVR

Madden NFL 25 has finished ratings week, but will likely continue to drop new information over the next few weeks until launch day. Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.