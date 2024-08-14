Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Edge Rushers

With how important the passing game has become in modern football, it’s no surprise that edge rushers have become one of the most premium positions in the NFL. After all, one of the best ways to disrupt a quarterback is with pressure from your Front 7. That’s no different in Madden NFL 25, where speed off the edge can often be the difference between a big completion and a game-changing sack. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest edge rushers in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to put the opposing quarterbacks on their keisters.
Fastest Edge Rushers in Madden 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than pure speed. Carolina Panthers ROLB Amare Barno might be one of the fastest guys off the line in Madden NFL 25, but his other stats make him less useful than you’d like. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating and speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. We’re also only including players with a 70+ overall rating so you won’t see Barno on this ranking. Players under 70 just aren’t good enough to be serious targets at the start of a franchise save for most. Here’s the list:
- ROLB Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams) – 92 Speed, 744 Strength, 76 OVR
- RE Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 Speed, 69 Strength, 73 OVR
- RE Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) – 91 Speed, 87 Strength, 98 OVR
- LOLB Chop Robinson (Miami Dolphins) – 90 Speed, 73 Strength, 76 OVR
- ROLB Christian Harris (Houston Texans) – 90 Speed, 69 Strength, 75 OVR
- LOLB Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings) – 90 Speed, 76 Strength, 78 OVR
- LOLB Damone Clark (Dallas Cowboys) – 90 Speed, 67 Strength, 75 OVR
- ROLB Jamin Davis (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 73 Strength, 78 OVR
- LOLB Devin Bush (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 74 Strength, 74 OVR
- ROLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 65 Strength, 85 OVR
- LE Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears) – 89 Speed, 80 Strength, 84 OVR
- ROLB Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 Speed, 80 Strength, 80 OVR
- RE Sam Williams (Dallas Cowboys) – 89 Speed, 77 Strength, 75 OVR
- LOLB YaYa Diaby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 89 Speed, 69 Strength, 73 OVR
- LOLB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Cincinnati Bengals) – 88 Speed, 70 Strength, 73 OVR
- ROLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings) – 88 Speed, 74 Strength, 83 OVR
- ROLB Brian Burns (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 76 Strength, 86 OVR
- RE Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) – 88 Speed, 82 Strength, 88 OVR
- LOLB Dennis Gardeck (Arizona Cardinals) – 88 Speed, 81 Strength, 76 OVR
- ROLB Devin White (Philadelphia Eagles) – 88 Speed, 76 Strength, 75 OVR
- ROLB Drue Tranquill (Kansas City Chiefs) – 88 Speed, 77 Strength, 81 OVR
- ROLB Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 Speed, 84 Strength, 91 OVR
- LOLB Leon Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs) – 88 speed, 82 Strength, 81 OVR
- ROLB Quincy Williams (New York Jets) – 88 Speed, 67 Strength, 84 OVR
- ROLB Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) – 88 Speed, 71 Strength, 80 OVR
Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.