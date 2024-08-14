Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Edge Rushers

With how important the passing game has become in modern football, it’s no surprise that edge rushers have become one of the most premium positions in the NFL. After all, one of the best ways to disrupt a quarterback is with pressure from your Front 7. That’s no different in Madden NFL 25, where speed off the edge can often be the difference between a big completion and a game-changing sack. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest edge rushers in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to put the opposing quarterbacks on their keisters.

Fastest Edge Rushers in Madden 25

Micah Parsons in Madden NFL 25.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than pure speed. Carolina Panthers ROLB Amare Barno might be one of the fastest guys off the line in Madden NFL 25, but his other stats make him less useful than you’d like. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating and speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. We’re also only including players with a 70+ overall rating so you won’t see Barno on this ranking. Players under 70 just aren’t good enough to be serious targets at the start of a franchise save for most. Here’s the list:

ROLB Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams) – 92 Speed, 744 Strength, 76 OVR RE Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 Speed, 69 Strength, 73 OVR RE Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) – 91 Speed, 87 Strength, 98 OVR LOLB Chop Robinson (Miami Dolphins) – 90 Speed, 73 Strength, 76 OVR ROLB Christian Harris (Houston Texans) – 90 Speed, 69 Strength, 75 OVR LOLB Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings) – 90 Speed, 76 Strength, 78 OVR LOLB Damone Clark (Dallas Cowboys) – 90 Speed, 67 Strength, 75 OVR ROLB Jamin Davis (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 73 Strength, 78 OVR LOLB Devin Bush (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 74 Strength, 74 OVR ROLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 65 Strength, 85 OVR LE Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears) – 89 Speed, 80 Strength, 84 OVR ROLB Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 Speed, 80 Strength, 80 OVR RE Sam Williams (Dallas Cowboys) – 89 Speed, 77 Strength, 75 OVR LOLB YaYa Diaby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 89 Speed, 69 Strength, 73 OVR LOLB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Cincinnati Bengals) – 88 Speed, 70 Strength, 73 OVR ROLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings) – 88 Speed, 74 Strength, 83 OVR ROLB Brian Burns (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 76 Strength, 86 OVR RE Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) – 88 Speed, 82 Strength, 88 OVR LOLB Dennis Gardeck (Arizona Cardinals) – 88 Speed, 81 Strength, 76 OVR ROLB Devin White (Philadelphia Eagles) – 88 Speed, 76 Strength, 75 OVR ROLB Drue Tranquill (Kansas City Chiefs) – 88 Speed, 77 Strength, 81 OVR ROLB Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 Speed, 84 Strength, 91 OVR LOLB Leon Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs) – 88 speed, 82 Strength, 81 OVR ROLB Quincy Williams (New York Jets) – 88 Speed, 67 Strength, 84 OVR ROLB Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) – 88 Speed, 71 Strength, 80 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.