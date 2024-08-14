Gaming

Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Edge Rushers

Grab these edge rushers and start the sack party in Madden NFL 25.

Micah Parsons in Madden NFL 25.

With how important the passing game has become in modern football, it’s no surprise that edge rushers have become one of the most premium positions in the NFL. After all, one of the best ways to disrupt a quarterback is with pressure from your Front 7. That’s no different in Madden NFL 25, where speed off the edge can often be the difference between a big completion and a game-changing sack. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest edge rushers in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to put the opposing quarterbacks on their keisters.

Fastest Edge Rushers in Madden 25

Micah Parsons in Madden NFL 25.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than pure speed. Carolina Panthers ROLB Amare Barno might be one of the fastest guys off the line in Madden NFL 25, but his other stats make him less useful than you’d like. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating and speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. We’re also only including players with a 70+ overall rating so you won’t see Barno on this ranking. Players under 70 just aren’t good enough to be serious targets at the start of a franchise save for most. Here’s the list:

  1. ROLB Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams) – 92 Speed, 744 Strength, 76 OVR
  2. RE Nolan Smith Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 Speed, 69 Strength, 73 OVR
  3. RE Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) – 91 Speed, 87 Strength, 98 OVR
  4. LOLB Chop Robinson (Miami Dolphins) – 90 Speed, 73 Strength, 76 OVR
  5. ROLB Christian Harris (Houston Texans) – 90 Speed, 69 Strength, 75 OVR
  6. LOLB Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings) – 90 Speed, 76 Strength, 78 OVR
  7. LOLB Damone Clark (Dallas Cowboys) – 90 Speed, 67 Strength, 75 OVR
  8. ROLB Jamin Davis (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 73 Strength, 78 OVR
  9. LOLB Devin Bush (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 74 Strength, 74 OVR
  10. ROLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 65 Strength, 85 OVR
  11. LE Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears) – 89 Speed, 80 Strength, 84 OVR
  12. ROLB Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 Speed, 80 Strength, 80 OVR
  13. RE Sam Williams (Dallas Cowboys) – 89 Speed, 77 Strength, 75 OVR
  14. LOLB YaYa Diaby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 89 Speed, 69 Strength, 73 OVR
  15. LOLB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Cincinnati Bengals) – 88 Speed, 70 Strength, 73 OVR
  16. ROLB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings) – 88 Speed, 74 Strength, 83 OVR
  17. ROLB Brian Burns (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 76 Strength, 86 OVR
  18. RE Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans) – 88 Speed, 82 Strength, 88 OVR
  19. LOLB Dennis Gardeck (Arizona Cardinals) – 88 Speed, 81 Strength, 76 OVR
  20. ROLB Devin White (Philadelphia Eagles) – 88 Speed, 76 Strength, 75 OVR
  21. ROLB Drue Tranquill (Kansas City Chiefs) – 88 Speed, 77 Strength, 81 OVR
  22. ROLB Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 Speed, 84 Strength, 91 OVR
  23. LOLB Leon Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs) – 88 speed, 82 Strength, 81 OVR
  24. ROLB Quincy Williams (New York Jets) – 88 Speed, 67 Strength, 84 OVR
  25. ROLB Robert Spillane (Las Vegas Raiders) – 88 Speed, 71 Strength, 80 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.     

