Madden NFL 25 Reveals Franchise Details

Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16th and the developers at Electronic Arts have started to peel back the curtain just a touch for prospective players with the start of “Ratings Week.” So far, we’ve gotten our first look at the first two players in the 99 Club in Madden NFL 25, and today, the team is finally giving fans a deep dive into Franchise mode. The fan-favorite mode has felt like a bit of an afterthought in some years, as EA continues to pour resources into the incredibly profitable Ultimate Team mode, but the team has slowly started to give Franchise more love over the last few years. It looks like that trend is set to continue with Madden NFL 25 as the new deep dive is chock-full of intriguing new content.

The first thing the developers mention in the deep dive is their commitment to delivering “dynamic storylines.” In Madden NFL 25, players will have “more than 70 brand new dynamic storylines” on the docket, which should help each season and save feel distinct from either other. For example, you might have a player show up to training camp out of shape and need to handle the situation both on the field and in the media. Another storyline might have players noticing weaknesses in your opponents, giving you an edge during your next game. It’s far from the days of a cultivated story like Longshot, but it will hopefully add a little bit of extra narrative into your Franchise to keep things fresh. The key here is giving players choices that feel like they matter. It’s hard to say if Madden 25 hits that goal until we get hands-on with the mode, but the developers are certainly steering the ship in the right direction.

Madden NFL 25 has also completely overhauled the draft night experience. For the first time in years, you’ll be able to watch NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell take the stage to kick off the draft and can watch your draft pick walk across the stage to hold up their new jersey. It might seem like a small detail to some, but hardcore Franchise mode players will love the added authenticity of draft night, making players feel like they’re experiencing the real-life moment.

Of course, there are tons of smaller updates that will make longtime fans of the mode very excited. That includes a redesigned prospect hub, a new “home base” for the mode, and a revamped system for sourcing league and team records. You can read through all of the changes in the official deep dive notes.

Madden NFL 25 is scheduled to launch on August 16th. However, don’t forget that anyone who preorders the Deluxe Editon or MVP Bundle will get three days of early access starting on August 13th.