Mads Mikkelsen Discusses His Death Stranding Character

We’re just a few weeks away from learning more about Hideo Kojima’s mysterious Death Stranding project for PlayStation as the game is set to have a trailer during Sony’s pre-E3 presentation. But that didn’t stop one of the game’s main stars, Mads Mikkelsen, from hinting at things surroiunding his character.

While speaking with French site Premiere, Mikkelsen talked a little bit about working on the project. While he didn’t reveal any new major details — or even what we can expect from the story — he did mention how an interesting part of his career played a part in helping develop his character.

According to Mikkelsen, dancing really lent a hand with Stranding. “No , especially for the video game I worked on with Hideo Kojima,” he said when he asked if working on a game was similar to how he works on film. “My past as a dance has been beneficial to get into this character. I did ten years of ballet before being an actor and this experience allowed me to find the appropriate movements. It is a different exercise compared to cinema even if in the end we inject emotions to give life.”

So it sounds like his character, whomever it may end up being, will be very fluid in movement. We’re not sure if this will play a part during one of the game’s action scenes or just tie in with his character in general. But it sounds intriguing all the same.

After all, we’ve seen some of Kojima’s characters get very physical in the past. Just look at what Raiden has done over the years, culminating with his kick-ass actions in Metal Gear Rising Revengeance.

Death Stranding is certainly a star-studded affair. Along with Mikkelsen, we know that The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus is taking center stage; director Guillermo del Toro is also on board as a yet-unidentified character that showed up in a previous trailer. More than likely, we’ll see more of these guys in action during the E3 presentation along with possible new faces.

Kojima’s Death Stranding currently doesn’t have a release date but it’s scheduled to arrive for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro when it is finished.

