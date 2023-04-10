Mafia 5 Teased in New Listing

It seems like the first tease associated with Mafia 5 may have just been revealed in a recent job listing at developer Hangar 13. At this point in time, Mafia 4 (unofficial title) hasn't even been released, although Hangar 13 confirmed last year that it was working on the next entry in the series. And even though it might seem odd for this job listing to be tied to Mafia 5, what is being described of the role lines up with reports that we've heard of in the past.

Spotted over on LinkedIn, the studio is currently in the process of trying to hire a " top-tier Executive Producer to own the development of a key franchise at Hangar 13." Although the franchise associated with this job wasn't explicitly stated, Mafia is far and away the biggest series that Hangar 13 works on. The description went on to say that this eventual candidate will "play a vital part in the successful delivery of a major new title, including post-launch content and future franchise planning."

The main reason it's believed that this mystery game will be Mafia 5 is based on the aforementioned reports that have come about in the past. Last year, it was claimed that 2K was already in the planning stages of Mafia 5 and would look to begin working on the game in tandem with Mafia 4. The reason for this decision was to ensure that Mafia 5 wouldn't end up releasing too long after the next entry in the franchise. Assuming that these reports are accurate, what has been outlined in this job listing definitely seems to hint at Mafia 5.

Even if this job post is related to Mafia 5, though, it's worth stressing that this game isn't going to launch for a very long time. Currently, this project is in the pre-production phase, which means it's still years away from launch. As for Mafia 4, 2K still has said very little about the next game in the series, but we might learn more later this year.

Are you excited to see that Hangar 13 and 2K are seemingly doubling down on Mafia in such a big way? And when do you think we might see more of these future Mafia titles? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.