Mafia: Definitive Edition Story Trailer Revealed

Gaming fans had a lot to look forward to today courtesy of Gamescom, and one of the most intriguing reveals was 2K's newest story-focused trailer for the highly anticipated Mafia: Definitive Edition. The classic game is getting a complete overhaul, and fans got to see some of that cinematic magic from the original in all its modern glory, and Tommy Angelo's crazy adventure has never looked this stunning. The trailer also showcases some of the other changes to the game, including combat, and you can check out everything the new trailer has to offer in the video above. ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon recently had the chance to get some hands-on time with the game, and you can read an excerpt from his overall impressions below.

"The setting of Mafia: Definitive Edition and the characters it houses are two of the game’s most attractive components, but it’s evident from the brief preview of a couple of chapters it’s got more going for it than just that," Dedmon writes. "How much the game will deviate from the original remains to be seen, but the care invested into remaking the game is evident. Whether this is your first time playing a Mafia game or you just want to revisit the series in a new way, Mafia: Definitive Edition feels like it’ll satisfy both types of players.

2K recently remastered Mafia 2 and Mafia 3, though the full remake of the original Mafia is the centerpiece to this crown, and you can find the official description for it below.

"Part one of the Mafia crime saga - 1930s, Lost Heaven, IL. Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime," a preview of the game read. "After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore."

Play a Mob Movie: Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.

Lost Heaven, IL: Recreated 1930's cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, cars and culture to see, hear and interact with.

Re-Made Classic: Faithfully recreated, with expanded story, gameplay and original score. This is the Mafia you remembered and much more.

Own Mafia: Definitive Edition to unlock Tommy’s Suit and Cab in both Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is scheduled to release on September 25th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.