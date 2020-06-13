Mafia Remake Looks Incredible in New Trailer

✖

The upcoming Mafia remake, titled Mafia: Definitive Edition, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has revealed its first proper trailer, and it looks incredible. More specifically, today Hangar 13 and 2K Games revealed the game's first "Official Narrative Trailer," dubbed "New Beginnings." And if you played the original game back in 2002, it may be hard to recognize the game, which not only looks like a modern game, but has to be one of the best looking PS4, Xbox One, and PC games dropping this year. In other words, it's a fitting makeover for one of the best games of yesteryear.

"Part one of the Mafia crime saga—1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois. Re-made from the ground up with a new game engine, an updated script, new cutscenes, additional gameplay sequences, and more, you’ll rise through the ranks of the Italian Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime," reads an official story pitch accompanying the trailer. "After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that some rewards are too big to pass up."

As you can see in the trailer, this is a full-blown remake, not a remaster, or an enhanced re-release. It's still the same game, but everything has been built from the ground up.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is set to release on August 28 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated from the ground up, with a new game engine, expanded story, new and refined modern gameplay features, re-recorded orchestral score, and more. This is the Mafia you remember, only much more.

Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia in a cinematic experience, with new story elements like a revised script, brand new cutscenes, and re-recorded voice acting.

Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape filled with interwar architecture, cars, and culture to see, hear, and interact with.

