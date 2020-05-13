Mafia: Trilogy Announced

The Mafia series has always been a fan-favorite, and it seems those fans are very much in luck if the Mafia Trilogy teaser from 2K Games is anything to go by. The teaser video highlights characters from across all three games, beginning with a voiceover from Tommy Angelo, followed by Vito Scaletta and then finally by Mafia 3's Lincoln Clay. The focus is on family throughout, and the teaser ends with the Mafia Trilogy banner, followed by all the systems it will be on, which includes PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Now, we don't know if the remastered games are just getting a visual refresh or if they have been substantially tweaked like a remake, but either way, we're excited, as fans will find out all the details about the Mafia Trilogy on Tuesday, May 19th at 9 am PT.

Mafia Trilogy is being developed by Hangar 13, the same development team behind the New Orleans based Mafia 3. That game changed things up from the first two entries in the series, as it took place in a more recent time frame (the 1960s) and put you in the shoes of someone looking to build their own organization, which in the process meant you would need to burn the current one down.

Mafia 1, on the other hand, focused on Tommy Angelo's rise to power in the family of the current organization and took place in the 1930s. At the time the game was hailed for its visuals and storytelling, though its car handling, while perhaps accurate, was quite criticized. That was followed by Mafia 2, which took place in the 40s and 50s, and put you in the role of Vito Scaletta. Like Lincoln after him, Scaletta would return from fighting in the war to find a very different place than he remembered, though that's where the similarities stop.

Scaletta would end up becoming involved in the mob and moving up the chain to ultimately reign supreme over Empire Bay. Again, this was a focus on moving up the ranks and navigating a more traditional mafia story and received positive praise critically and from fans.

It would be six years before fans got a sequel, which would be Hangar 13's Mafia 3. Mafia 3 received mixed reviews, with many complimenting the ambitious storytelling and stellar writing but also adding that the story was weighed down by dated and uninspired gameplay. It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, have been made to the games, or if this is just a visual update and release so new fans can give the series a chance.

What do you hope to see from Mafia Trilogy? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.