Mafia II: Definitive Edition Launch Trailer Shows Off Part of the Mafia Trilogy

A new trailer for the Mafia: Trilogy release that was announced not long ago showed off the updated graphics of Mafia II: Definitive Edition which is included in the new releases. The second game in the series that’s now been remastered is available to purchase today ahead of the full release of the entire Mafia: Trilogy which means if you remembered Mafia II fondly or want to play the updated version, you can do so now either as a standalone game or as part of the trio. It features remastered graphics as well as all the story DLC and extras, so it should keep you busy until the full Mafia: Trilogy product is released.

The launch trailer for Mafia II: Definite Edition above introduces players to the game’s main cast as well as the updated visuals. It’s not a full remake of the game from the ground up like we’ll soon see for the first Mafia game when it’s released later, but it’s still a noticeable difference from what’s been seen before.

As part of the Mafia: Trilogy, this game and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are both available today for anyone who wants to revisit them or try them for the first time. Both of the games include all the bonus content, but you’ll have to wait a while longer until the release of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Discover the #MafiaTrilogy Tuesday, May 19 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST at https://t.co/I2ztjXo7FZ. pic.twitter.com/kzLD4qFRAj — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) May 13, 2020

The remake of the first Mafia game is touted as the “centerpiece of the collection” since it’s been totally rebuilt. It’s set to be available on August 28th, the same day as the physical release of the Mafia: Trilogy.

“Be immersed into the brutal world of organized crime spanning three eras of illicit activity in America,” a preview of the full Mafia: Trilogy collection read. “For the first time ever, play all three crime dramas in the Mafia franchise in glorious 4K and Ultra HD detail, including the faithfully reimagined remake of the critically acclaimed original, Mafia. Includes main games and all DLC releases.”

If you purchase the trilogy now as a digital product, you’ll get the second and third Mafia games immediately with the first one guaranteed when it releases. You can also purchase them individually if you’d prefer to skip around to the one you like best.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.