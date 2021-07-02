Heroes Look For Answers in Magic #4 Preview (Exclusive)

The journey of the guildhall continues in BOOM! Studios' Magic #4, and we've got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue. Kaya, Vraska, and Ral finally discovered Duskmantle, the former guildhall of the Dimir, but they didn't find anything there but rubble and destruction. Returning to Niv-Mizzet they report their findings but something isn't quite right, and now there are even more mysteries to get to the bottom of. Hopefully, they survive long enough to actually get to the bottom of it all, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

Magic #2 is written by Jed MacKay (Marvel’s Black Cat), drawn by Ig Guara (Marvel’s Ghost-Spider), colored by Arianna Consonni, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire,

The issue also features main cover art by Matteo Scalera (Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn) and variant covers by Ig Guara, Taurin Clarke (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), Jenny Frison (Something is Killing the Children), Catherine Nodet (Wynonna Earp), Miguel Mercado (Seven Secrets), and illustrator Karen S. Darboe.

You can find the official description below.

"What secrets does the Guildmaster of Dimir keep? After discovering Duskmantle, the guildhall of the Dimir, Kaya, Vraska, and Ral will meet with the secretive Lasav, who may be the key to unraveling the mystery of the assassination attempts. Meanwhile, the plot against the trio is beginning to turn Ravnica itself against them..."

Magic #4 hits comic stores and digital storefronts on July 7th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments!