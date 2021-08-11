Magic: The Gathering Arena Delays Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Release

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Magic: The Gathering Arena is set to release a new set called Jumpstart: Historic Horizons this month that will, for the first time, add a bunch of new cards with mechanics that will not be available at all in the printed game. The card and mechanics take advantage of the digital nature of Magic: The Gathering Arena in order to provide benefits and bonuses that could only really work thanks to how Arena functions. It's a hefty update, and it would appear that it is hefty enough that Wizards of the Coast will need more time to make sure Arena is ready and the new major update to the title has been delayed. As such, the release of Jumpstart: Historic Horizons has been delayed from yesterday, August 10th, to August 26th.

"We also need to delay adding the new Historic Brawl queue until this update as well, but for players looking forward to that, we will be adding a Historic Brawl event (with no entry fee) on August 12 that will run until the queue is available," the announcement of the shift of two weeks for basically everything coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena notes. You can check it out for yourself below:

The next major update to @MTG_Arena has moved to August 24th, impacting the release of Jumpstart: Historic Horizons. Everything you need to know here: https://t.co/ytvbsQvUxn https://t.co/5aNjqdJSCv — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) August 9, 2021

"There are additional impacts here as well. Because Jumpstart: Historic Horizons is now starting closer to Innistrad: Midnight Hunt's launch [in Arena] on September 16, we're extending the duration of the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event to run until October 14 so there's plenty of time to enjoy both sets," the announcement continues.

As noted above, the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons set is now set to release on August 26th in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The next two sets, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow, are scheduled to release physically on September 24th and November 19th, respectively, with the digital addition to Magic: The Gathering Arena set to occur shortly before that. Magic: The Gathering Arena itself is currently available for PC and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering Arena right here.

