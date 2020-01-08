First Look at Magic: The Gathering MMO Gameplay Revealed

The upcoming Magic: The Gathering MMO action role-playing game Magic: Legends has revealed the first look at its gameplay, and it looks… fairly familiar. The video game, which is from Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios, was first announced at last year’s The Game Awards, and while several promotional images and an announcement trailer made the rounds at this time, nobody knew what it might look like in action. Until now.

The trailer, which you can check out above, it composed of pre-alpha, work-in-progress footage, but the bones of the project are obviously in place — if not all the visual effects and animations. In it, a couple Planeswalkers traverse several environments, take on quests, and blow up a slew of enemies with impressive-looking spells. For pre-alpha, work-in-progress footage, it seems fine.

While it’ll ultimately become more clear as time goes on, and more footage is made public, it’s hard not to compare what little we’ve seen to Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo III. Given that comparison, it begs the question whether multiplayer will also function similarly, or if folks will come together to form parties in entirely different ways. It’s being touted as an MMO, after all, and Cryptic Studios is no stranger to such games.

As part of @gameinformer‘s exclusive first look at Magic: Legends, they have the premier gameplay trailer. Head over to see the 🧠Mind Mage🧠 and 🔥Geomancer🔥 team up for the first time!https://t.co/y0RuvRUDl0 pic.twitter.com/JHXmFnLCOK — Magic: Legends (@BeAMagicLegend) January 8, 2020

“It’s an incredible time to be a Magic: The Gathering fan,” Perfect World Entertainment CEO Yoon Im said in the press release announcing Magic: Legends last year. “As huge fans ourselves, we are excited to once again collaborate with Wizards of the Coast. With its rich, immersive worlds and satisfying spellcasting system, Magic creates the perfect setting for an MMO action RPG spun into an epic fantasy adventure that players will want to continue exploring for years to come.”

What do you think about what we've seen and heard about Magic: Legends so far? Are you excited to play an MMO in the world of Magic: The Gathering?

Magic: Legends does not currently have an official release date, though it appears to be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game is from Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and Wizards of the Coast. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.