New Magic: Legends Trailer Details What to Expect From Open Beta

Magic: Legends today released a new trailer for the upcoming free-to-play action RPG ahead of the title's open beta launch next week on March 23rd. Specifically, the trailer details what folks can expect from the open beta based on the popular Wizards of the Coast card game, Magic: The Gathering, when it launches and going forward.

The open beta will allow access to over 170 spells and the full list of starting classes: Geomancer, Beastcaller, Mind Mage, Necromancer, and Sanctifier. There's plenty more information in the new trailer, but the most important is likely that starting with open beta, there will be no further progress wipes. Whatever progression players make in the title leading up to release will remain.

Executive producer Steve Ricossa is here with the '101' on Magic: Legends - outlining the game's basics, the team's philosophy on the PC Open Beta, and some teases as to what's in store! ☀️💧💀🔥🌳 pic.twitter.com/YymFg2lGaM — Magic: Legends (@BeAMagicLegend) March 18, 2021

As noted above, the open beta for Magic: Legends is set to kick off for PC via Arc Games and the Epic Games Store on March 23rd. It does not currently have an official release date, though it is expected to fully release on PC this year followed by an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release. The game is from Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and Wizards of the Coast. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering, the card game on which the new video game is based, right here -- or just check out our recent preview of the game.

