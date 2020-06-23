Magic: The Gathering’s New Set Is All About Cats and Dogs

In early July, Wizards of the Coast will release Magic: The Gathering‘s Core Set 2021. The set spotlights the planeswalker Teferi in the same way that last year’s core set focused on Chandra, but there’s another theme that may be more interesting for animal-loving fans: cats and dogs. Both creature types are getting a big push in Core Set 2021. Each will get a new lord to help boost their viability as tribal decks. Wizards of the Coast is even retroactively changing every hound type creature card into a dog creature, opening up new some new possibilities for dog-loving deck synergy.

The dogs in Core Set 2021 come in White and Red colors, making them well-suited for Boros decks. The cats are almost all green, though the Leonin race means there are plenty of White cat creatures in past sets, setting it up for Selesnya colors.

But players don’t have to choose. Wizards of the Coast is also releasing a new Commander deck with a cat and dog theme. The commander is Rin and Seri, Inseparable. The card is a lord for both cats and dogs with a red, white, and green color identity. Get ready for Naya cat and dog decks.

Keep reading to see some of the good boys that will release in Core Set 2021, along with the commander card for Rin and Seri. Core Set 2021 goes on sale July 3rd, with pre-releases taking place beginning June 26th. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Rin and Seri, Inseparable

