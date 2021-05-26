Leaked Magic: The Gathering Card Teases New Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired Mechanic

✖

A leaked Magic: The Gathering card teases a new game mechanic inspired by one of the foundational parts of Dungeons & Dragons. Later this summer, Wizards of the Coast will release "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," a new Magic: The Gathering expansion that uses characters, locations, and spells from Dungeons & Dragons. This will mark the first time that Dungeons & Dragons has crossed over into Magic: The Gathering, although Wizards of the Coast has also released two Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks detailing how to have D&D adventures in Magic: The Gathering worlds. As with every new Magic: The Gathering card set, "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will include some new game mechanics. One of these new mechanics seems to be related to dungeon-delving, one of the foundational type of adventures that Dungeons & Dragons is built upon.

Earlier today, the Rulesbook variant of a "Cloister Gargoyle" card was posted to the "magicTCG" forum of Reddit. The card apparently came from an artist's private social media account, which was then posted to a larger Facebook group. The card text for "Cloister Gargoyle" tells players to "venture into the dungeon" when it enters the battlefield. Additionally, the Cloister Gargoyle card gains 3 power and the "flying" keyword if the player has "completed a dungeon." The Cloister Gargoyle card will be an uncommon card that uses White Mana, and could be tied to any number of Dungeons & Dragons locations.

While we still don't know what a "dungeon" is in the context of Magic: The Gathering, pre-release packs for the "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set does mention some double-sided foil "Dungeon" cards that will be included in each pack. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering has also mentioned that it would show off some dungeon-related cards closer to the release.

Other cards previewed in the set includes the evil dragon goddess Tiamat, the evil spider goddess Lolth, and the iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden, who may or may not also be the star of an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons television show.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released on July 23rd. We'll have more coverage of the set as previews begin to be released later this summer.