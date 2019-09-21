Magic: The Gathering Arena Offering Players a Shot to Win Every Card in Standard

To celebrate its official launch out of beta, Magic: The Gathering Arena is giving players a chance to play with and win every card in Standard. It begins on September 26th, the day of Arena’s official launch, with a kind of practice tournament. All players participating in the event will have access to a full playset (four copies) of every card legal in the Standard format after the release of Throne of Eldraine on the 26th. With the set comes Standard rotation, which removes the oldest sets from the Standard format (Ixalan, Rivals of Ixalan, Dominaria, and Core Set 2019).

Players can use those cards to build decks. Then, they can play those decks in the event. The goal is to win twelve games before losing two games. Players can make as many decks as they want and swap them in between matches. That way, if you get a loss early on because your deck doesn’t work as well as you thought, you can switch to something that may perform better. The event runs until October 1st.

Then, on October 5th, the event returns, but this time players are playing for keeps. Players will again be granted access to playsets of every standard-legal card. Then they will again compete in an event where the goal is to win 12 games before losing two. This time, rewards will be given out depending on how well a player does. Just for playing, you’re awarded a card sleeve. You can earn individual cards from Throne of Eldraine, and tokens to play in sealed events. If you manage 11 wins before two loses, you’ll win a single copy of every card in Throne of Eldraine. If you win 12 games before two loses, you get a single copy of every card in Standard.

There is one catch. You can only participate in these free events once. After two losses, there’s no going back for another attempt. Players need to make sure they’re on top of their games because they only get one shot at this.

Here are the official rules and descriptions for the events, via Wizards of the Coast:

Play Any Deck – Standard

Event Details: We’ll provide access to playsets (four copies) of every card in Standard, which you can use to build and play any deck in Standard. You can build as many decks as you like, and you can change them between matches.

Event Dates: September 26 at 8 a.m. PT (3 p.m. UTC) to October 1 at 8 a.m. PT (3 p.m. UTC)

Entry Fee: None, but you can only participate once.

Format: Standard Best-of-One

Event Record: Up to 12 games (win or lose)

Win Every Card Challenge – Standard

Event Details: We’ll provide access to playsets (four copies) of every card in Standard, which you can use to build and play any deck in Standard. You can build as many decks as you like, and you can change them between matches.

Event Date: October 5 at 8 p.m. PT (3 a.m. UTC) to October 7 at 8 a.m. PT (3 p.m. UTC)

Entry Fee: None, but you can only compete once.

Format: Standard Best-of-One

Event Record: 12 wins or 2 losses (whichever comes first)

Event Rewards: 12 Wins: 1 Copy of every card in Standard + 1 Sealed Event Token + Golden Egg card sleeve 11 Wins: 1 Copy of every card in Throne of Eldraine + 1 Sealed Event Token + Golden Egg card sleeve 9–10 Wins: 1 Sealed Event Token + 5 Throne of Eldraine Rare ICRs + Golden Egg card sleeve 8 Wins: 5 Throne of Eldraine Rare ICRs + Golden Egg card sleeve 6–7 Wins: 4 Throne of Eldraine Rare ICRs + Golden Egg card sleeve 4–5 Wins: 3 Throne of Eldraine Rare ICRs + Golden Egg card sleeve 2–3 Wins: 2 Throne of Eldraine Rare ICRs + Golden Egg card sleeve 0–1 Wins: 1 Throne of Eldraine Rare ICR + Golden Egg card sleeve



Are you ready to try to win every Magic: The Gathering card in Standard? Let us know in the comments! The games begin on September 26th.