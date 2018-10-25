‘Magic: The Gathering Arena’ Announces New Event Designed By Popular Streamers

The digital Magic: The Gathering game has announced a series of new events designed by various content creators from the game’s community.

Less than a month ago, Wizards of the Coast launched the open beta for Magic: The Gathering Arena, a new computer game that allows players to play Magic: The Gathering online against other players using the latest cards available. Arena allows players to buy digital card packs either via real-world currency or via in-game currency earned by winning games and completing daily quests.

Magic: The Gathering Arena has quickly gained a huge following and has logged over 100 million games played in just a month. There’s also several popular streamers and YouTubers who have made a name for themselves playing the game. To help encourage the growing game community, Arena announced a series of Streamer Events in which players participate in customized in-game events designed by popular content creators.

The first of these Streamer Events were designed by streamers Day[9] and Gaby Spartz. Day[9]’s Insta-Ban event has players build a Constructed deck without any instant spells in it, mirroring Day[9]’s burning hatred of counters and tricks. Meanwhile, Gaby’s Greedy Dominaria Draft uses Dominaria cards and has custom rules such as being able to play two lands per turn, no maximum hand size, and a starting hand of 9 cards.

In addition to these new events, Magic: The Gathering Arena will also add a major new ‘Direct Challenge’ feature. This feature allows players to jump into games against their friends by searching their in-game name before going into battle. The Direct Challenge feature will be added in the November update and even more friend features are planned.

Magic: The Gathering Arena seems to be quickly fostering a fun community, and events like this should encourage even more players to try their hand at streaming. Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to design your own Arena event one day in the future?