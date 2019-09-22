Magic Arena’s Throne of Eldraine Mastery Pass Includes Garruk Avatar, Fox Pet

Magic: The Gathering‘s original green planeswalker Garruk Wildspeaker is making his long-awaited return in the new Throne of Eldraine set. To celebrate, he’s central to the theme of this set’s Magic: The Gathering Arena Mastery Pass. Purchasing the Mastery Pass unlocks the Garruk, Cursed Huntsman player avatar. The avatar uses Eric Deschamps’s artwork from the Throne of Eldraine Planeswalker card of the same name. Purchasing a Mastery Pass also unlocks a pet fae fox that will appear on the battlefield during games and that levels up as players progress through their Mastery Pass. There’s also a new card sleeve featuring Seb McKinnon’s Throne of Eldraine key art. Take a look below.

The Magic: The Gathering Arena developers introduced the Mastery Pass system with Core Set 2020’s debut. The first pass was inspired by Chandra Nalaar, with a Chandra card sleeve, fire elemental cat, and Chandra avatar rewards. Earning experience to progress the Mastery Pass unlocks bonus packs, gems, gold, and individual card rewards.

Garruk was a mono-green planeswalker when introduced in Lorwyn. Then Leliana Vess cursed him by using the Chain Veil, converting him to a black-green planeswalker. The curse grew within Garruk until he became an “Apex Predator.” He seeks only the most worthy prey, traveling the multiverse to hunt and kill other planeswalkers.

Throne of Eldraine is a set that combines fairy tales with Arthurian legends. Garruk fills the role of the huntsman from some of the Brothers Grimm’s most famous fairytales. Garruk is featured in the Magic: The Gathering ebook Throne of Eldraine: The Wildered Quest, which focuses on planeswalkers Rowan and Will Kenrith as they search for their father, Eldraine’s king.

While more of his story is revealed in The Wildered Quest, the Throne of Eldraine card "Return of the Wildspeaker" suggests that the curse of the Chain Veil will finally be broken.

What do you think of the rewards for purchasing a Throne of Eldraine Mastery pass in Magic: The Gathering Arena? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Magic: The Gathering Arena launches out of beta with the release of Throne of Eldraine on September 26th.