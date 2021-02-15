Magic: The Gathering Bans Over a Dozen Cards Across Formats

✖

After largely keeping bans and restrictions to a minimum during a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Magic: The Gathering's Wizards of the Coast today announced over a dozen bans across formats for the popular card game. While none of today's bans touch anything in Standard, the most popular format using only the latest releases, basically every other format has seen some major change with the intention being the shaking up of the metagame.

Notably, as was announced previously, the popular card Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath has been banned across several different nonrotating formats. The card had previously been banned from Standard late last year, and the new change all but means it'll disappear from most forms of competitive Magic: The Gathering going forward.

Today's update to the Banned & Restricted list features changes to Historic, Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, and Vintage. There is also a change to the rules for the Cascade mechanic. Read the update here: https://t.co/yjWNB2imye — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) February 15, 2021

Here is the full list of new bans (and one unban) and their corresponding formats straight from the official post about them today:

Historic:

Omnath, Locus of Creation is banned (from suspended).

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath is banned.

Pioneer:

Balustrade Spy is banned.

Teferi, Time Raveler is banned.

Undercity Informer is banned.

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath is banned.

Wilderness Reclamation is banned.

Modern:

Field of the Dead is banned.

Mystic Sanctuary is banned.

Simian Spirit Guide is banned.

Tibalt's Trickery is banned.

Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath is banned.

Legacy:

Arcum's Astrolabe is banned.

Dreadhorde Arcanist is banned.

Oko, Thief of Crowns is banned.

Vintage:

Lurrus of the Dream-Den is unbanned.

Magic: The Gathering's latest set, Kaldheim, is available now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular card game right here.

