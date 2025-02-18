Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy First Look Reveals Tons of New Cards

Magic: The Gathering has had its fair share of crossover releases in the Universes Beyond collection, which features cards themed around beloved fandoms. From Stranger Things to Fortnite alongside more obvious combinations like Dungeons & Dragons and The Lord of the Rings, many universes have joined up with Magic: The Gathering. Now, Wizards of the Coast has given fans a more-in-depth look at the latest collaborative set for the card game, the long-anticipated Final Fantasy set. The first look video features stunning card art from several different types that will be available when the full sets drop this summer, and it has fans excited for this latest collectible collab.

Wizards of the Coast gave us a quick video preview of their Final Fantasy set late last year, but now, they’re ready to reveal more details. The Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering crossover set will be released on June 13th, so it’s time for a little first look to show fans what we’re getting. In the brand-new video, the Magic: The Gathering team provides a more in-depth look at what gamers can expect from the new set, including new mechanics, card art, and more.

The video confirms that the set will include four Commander Decks, with familiar faces like Terra, Cloud, Titus, and Y’shtola. We also get a look at the card renditions of iconic Final Fantasy monsters like the jumbo Cactuar and Sin, Spira’s Punishment. And of course, no Final Fantasy set would be complete without a few Moogle and Chocobo cards. Getting to see these characters on their soon-to-be-released cards is a treat, but that’s all the video reveals.

Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy Set to Bring Back Double-Faced Cards

The Final Fantasy set doesn’t just feature beautiful card art from the beloved franchise. There are also a few key details to keep in mind. First off, the return of double-faced cards! These cards reflect the ability to transform certain creatures and characters into alternate forms by fulfilling the required conditions. This returning gameplay mechanic gives the set the ability to truly represent the journeys from beloved Final Fantasy games as characters, minigames, and more can be transformed. For instance, Cecil’s journey from Final Fantasy IV is showcased in his card set, and you can also go fishing to create a campsite.

The latest Universe Beyond set also offers up a brand-new type of creatures that players can summon. The new cards will be called Saga Creatures, which players can summon for aid in battle. Naturally, this will include Aeons like Shiva from Final Fantasy X. These cards combine characteristics of Saga and Creature cards, giving them a versatile role in your battle strategy.

First look at Final Fantasy inspired Legendary Creature cards

These aren’t the only exciting special mechanics to be featured in the latest Magic crossover deck. Wizards of the Coast teases that there are at least a few exciting details that haven’t yet been revealed. Hopefully, we’ll learn more as that June 13th release date approaches.

The Final Fantasy set in Magic: The Gathering will feature artwork and characters from throughout the franchise, from Final Fantasy I all the way to Final Fantasy XVI. To truly highlight the beautiful artwork, this collection will feature 55 Borderless Character Cards showing off different Legendary Creatures. Finally, the collection’s special starter set will highlight an iconic duality from Final Fantasy VII, with Sephiroth and Cloud as the central themes.

The Commander Decks, play & collector booster packs, starter set, and several exciting bundles are available to preorder from the Magic: The Gathering website.

Are you planning to collect the Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy cards when they release? Let us know in the comments below!