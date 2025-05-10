Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy Unveiled Cards at PAX East

PAX East provided an exciting glimpse into the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy set that’s launching next month. Magic: The Gathering routinely partners with different beloved IPs like The Walking Dead, Dungeons & Dragons, and even SpongeBob SquarePants, and this time, it’s Final Fantasy’s turn as familiar faces from every mainline installment are brought to life as cards. Both seasoned players and newcomers alike will be mesmerized by the abilities and strengths that this set has to offer when it releases on June 13th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This collection is definitely designed with fans in mind, as Wizards of the Coast continues to reveal highlights leading towards the big launch date. Today during PAX East, Magic: The Gathering players got another look at some of the Final Fantasy cards that’ll be released next month with those cards showcased in the images below.

Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy will showcase the largest compilation of Final Fantasy artwork ever gathered in a single game which is saying something considering how much Final Fantasy we’ve gotten over the years. The Magic artists have truly leveled up their game with the illustrations for the cards, bringing classic Final Fantasy art pieces back in enhanced, revised designs. This collection also features over 100 legendary creature cards throughout the entire release that highlight over characters, moments, and stories. Cid, Timeless Artificer, has 15 different illustrations too!

Part of this Final Fantasy drop is the Final Fantasy Through the Ages series of cards which includes showcases iconic Magic cards albeit with Final Fantasy artwork to celebrate such a marvelous collaboration. These borderless cards create a Bonus Sheet for the set, showcasing renowned artists such as Yoshitaka Amano and Tetsuya Nomura whose names are both well-known among Final Fantasy fans.

Play video

This set will exceed player expectations with special mechanics changing the game for Magic playstyles. Inspired by world of Final Fantasy including its lore and the creatures that inhabit it, six special features include mechanics like Job Select, which allows players to create hero tokens that players can then equip with equipment cards. Saga Creatures are also making an appearance for the first time ever in Magic: The Gathering as summons that can aid players in battle. And yes, Bahamut is amongst them!

Adventures, Landcycling, and Double-Faced cards are returning in this set with some enhanced effects. Wizards of the Coast provided a detailed look into the mechanics of this set to ensure players can get ready before the release kicks off.

Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy will be released with four different Commander decks put together to highlight unique stories and moments from Final Fantasy. While Final Fantasy has no shortage of games to pull from, these Commander decks will be centered around Final Fantasy 6, Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 10, and Final Fantasy 14.

To keep the hype going, three Secret Lair drops are promised to drop alongside this set. However, while players wait for more information on those exclusive drops, preorders are now available at local game stores, online retailers, and elsewhere, where Magic: The Gathering products are sold as well as through MTG Arena. Preorder products include Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, Collector’s Edition Commander decks, Bundles, and Gift Edition Bundles.