‘Magic: The Gathering’ Returns to Ravnica Again

Wizards of the Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering will return to the plane of Ravnica this fall for a new cycle of sets.

The current Magic: The Gathering storyline that has run through trips to the planes of Amonkhet and Ixalan and the return to Dominaria will conclude with another trip to Ravnica, the city of guilds. It begins with Guilds of Ravnica set in October 2018, followed by the Ravnica Allegiance set January 2019, and concluding with a third Ravnica set whose name and release date has not been revealed.

Guilds of Ravnica will release October 5, 2018, and will focus on the green-white Selesnya guild, the red-white Boros guild, the black-green Golgari guild, the Blue-red Izzet guild, and the blue-black Dimir guild.

Ravnica Allegiance will spotlight the remaining guilds: white-blue Azorious, black-red Rakdos, red-green Gruul, green-blue Simic, and white-black Orzhov. Wizards also teased that this set will feature the “penultimate moment of the Gatewatch’s story.”

In order to emphasize guild-themed play, Wizards of the Coast will also release Guild Kits. Each Guild Kit features a 60-card deck themed on a guild, plus additional guild-branded material such as pins, stickers, and Spindown life counters. Guilds of Ravnica Guild Kits release on November 2, 2018. Ravnica Allegiance Guild Kits release in February 2019.

You can watch the announcement video above to hear more about the new Ravnica sets and see how the visuals for each guild have been updated in the new sets.

The plane of Ravnica first debuted in 2005 with the aptly named Ravnica block. The block consisted of three sets: Ravnica: City of Guilds, Guildpact, and Dissension. Magic: The Gathering revisited Ravnica in 2012 in the Return to Ravnica block, which consisted of the sets Return to Ravnica, Gatecrash, and Dragon’s Maze.

This marks another return to a major plane from Magic: The Gathering history in 2018. In April, Magic: The Gathering released the standalone Dominaria set, which brought the game back to the plane of the same name, which was the original setting for Magic: The Gathering and many of its early expansions.

Are you exciting to return to Ravnica? Let us know what you think in the comments!