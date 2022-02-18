Magic: The Gathering’s Street Fighter Cards Revealed

In case you previously missed it, Capcom and Wizards of the Coast announced last year that Magic: The Gathering would receive a very special Street Fighter crossover in the form of a Secret Lair drop. And now, finally, just before the Secret Lair drop itself is available, the actual cards have been revealed. As expected, they are mechanically unique and will be sure to cause problems for anyone playing against them.

The Secret Lair x Street Fighter cards, which will be available to pre-order in a matter of hours in both Regular and Foil editions for $39.99 and $49.99 respectively, include ones for E. Honda, Ryu, Ken, Blanka, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, Guile, and Zangief. The eight cards and a code for themed sleeves in Magic: The Gathering Arena are set to release on July 29th.

https://twitter.com/MTGSecretLair/status/1494457305726869504

“What happened is the team, for all of these, they sat down at the very beginning and just started going through everything Magic’s done and saying ‘is there a fit?’” Wizards of the Coast’s Mark Heggen, Product Architect for Magic: The Gathering, recently told IGN about the set of cards. “When we’re doing the Secret Lair executions of this, it really does unlock the team to go wherever they want to go with it. You would not put all these abilities in a set, we would probably think real hard about putting Untap or Multikicker. You can’t just weave these into any of our products, but when you’re doing these one-off cards and you’re trying to build a Chun-Li that’s gonna go on to live a wonderful life in Commander decks where people are pulling through all of Magic, it just unlocks all of that.”

As noted above, the Secret Lair x Street Fighter cards are set to be available to pre-order in a matter of hours in both Regular and Foil editions for $39.99 and $49.99, respectively. The special crossover set comes with cards for E. Honda, Ryu, Ken, Blanka, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, Guile, and Zangief as well as a code for themed sleeves in Magic: The Gathering Arena. The whole thing is set to officially release on July 29th. More generally, Magic: The Gathering‘s newest expansion set is Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. While the expansion has been available in Magic: The Gathering Arena and via prerelease, the full physical release is actually today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering in general right here.

