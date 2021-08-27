Magic: The Gathering Announces Street Fighter Crossover

✖

Soon, Magic: The Gathering players will be able to summon Chun Li and other characters from Magic: The Gathering into battles with other planeswalkers. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast announced that they would release a Street Fighter-themed Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering. Few details were announced about the new set other than that the cards would be mechanically unique, meaning that the cards would have keywords and abilities new to Magic: The Gathering. One of these abilities is the "Multikicker" keyword, which will appear on Chun Li's cards. The Street Fighter Secret Lair will be released in 2022. You can check out a first look at the artwork for Chun Li below:

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The Street Fighter crossover is part of Magic: The Gathering's "Universes Beyond" line, a new series of cards that crossover with various franchises. The "Universes Beyond" line started with Secret Lair drop cards similar to the Street Fighter set, but earlier this year, Wizards of the Coast announced additional plans to build out the line. The first major addition with the D&D set "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms." We'll also see four Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, a full Lord of the Rings set, and a crossover with Fortnite in the next 24 months. Wizards of the Coast has also announced another D&D-themed set, this time themed around the Commander Draft format, which will be released next year.

Those who aren't interested in dipping their toes into other universes should still have plenty of Magic: The Gathering goodness to look forward to. The game will release four sets in 2022, including a new look at Kamigawa, a return to Dominaria, and a trip to the brand new crime family-themed setting of New Capenna. Wizards of the Coast also announced that its final 2022 set will feature The Brothers' War, the first storyline ever hinted at in Magic: The Gathering. This will show the war in all of its horrifying power instead of glimpses as seen through artifacts uncovered in the ancient past.

You can find more about all the Magic: The Gathering announcements made this week here.