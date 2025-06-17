Marathon Delayed With No New Release Date

Bungie has now officially delayed Marathon and is no longer planning for a September 23rd release date. Bungie declined to offer a new date fans can expect the FPS extraction shooter, leaving fans in the dark as to when they can expect the game. The delay seemed inevitable given several pitfalls such as Sony seemingly pulling back on its marketing, plagiarism accusations levied against Marathon, and more which supposedly and the team’s morale hit an all-time low.

Bungie’s development update revealed that Marathon is no longer releasing on September 23rd, citing feedback around the reveal and the alpha playtest as the reason. It did not address the controversies surrounding the game in the announcement but did detail areas the development team will focus on.

With the delay, Bungie will focus on upping the survival game, doubling down on the Marathon universe, and adding more social experiences. Players can expect more challenging rewarding runs, enhanced and more varied AI, better visuals, a darker tone that delves deeper into the narrative storytelling, and more.

While Bungie did not elaborate on it, it did say it planned to create a better player experience for those running Marathon solo or in a duo. Bungie has even backtracked on its previous statement regarding proximity chat. Many have requested a better solo experience and should be happy to see this as a priority.

Bungie did reveal fans will hear back in the fall regarding Marathon and the progress the team has made since this announcement. A new release date will also be revealed then. Many expected this delay from Bungie, but having the official confirmation now shows the studio is willing to take the feedback and criticism seriously in order to create the best possible experience.

What do you think about Marathon’s delay? Do you think this will save the game’s reputation, or do you think it is too late? Let us know in the comments below!