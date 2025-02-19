Marathon Rumor Teases When Next Reveal Will Happen

A noteworthy video game insider has teased when Bungie will next look to show off its upcoming extraction shooter Marathon. Back in 2023, Bungie revealed its first trailer for Marathon and in the process confirmed that it would be the studio’s next major focus after winding down work on Destiny 2. In the wake of this announcement, though, no additional news on Marathon has come about, which has left fans wondering when it might reemerge. Now, we seem to have a better idea of what to expect in the months ahead.

Speaking on Game Mess Decides, reporter Jeff Grubb said that he expects Bungie to hold its own individual events tied to Marathon in the future. This strategy is one that Bungie has done for years with Destiny 2 and is now planning to implement with Marathon. As a result, this is why Marathon didn’t appear at this past week’s State of Play. Grubb also noted that he believed the first dedicated Marathon broadcast could happen in April 2025, but this isn’t official just yet.

“Marathon wasn’t [at State of Play] because they’re probably going to do their own thing,” Grubb said. “Bungie does their own thing usually for Destiny. They’re going to adopt that same ‘We’re talking to our audience’ strategy this year as well. I think April we probably hear from them about Marathon and it would just be its own thing separate from State of Play.”

For now, there remains very little that we know about Marathon. Gameplay footage for Marathon has yet to be shown off which means that prospective players still aren’t sure how the game will play. Bungie also has yet to commit to even a broad release window for the extraction shooter, although it has confirmed it will launch simultaneously across PS5 and PC. Luckily, it sounds like these lingering questions should be answered relatively soon and could result in Marathon being out later in 2025.

Are you excited to hear that Marathon should finally be shown off in just a couple of months? And what are you hoping to see from the game once Bungie does break this ongoing silence? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.