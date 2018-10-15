‘Marble It Up’ Nintendo Switch Review: High Roller

The Nintendo Switch has its fair share of indie games, but there are some that you might miss entirely while you go after other favorites like Dead Cells and Wandersong (both of which are worth getting, by the way). And one of those games is Marble It Up, which appears to be a combination of Super Monkey Ball and the early Xbox Live Arcade release Marble Blast Ultra. It’s a pretty good game, if you can just manage to get over a couple of things.

The concept of Marble It Up is quite similar to Monkey Ball, as you roll around complex stages to get to the finish in the quickest amount of time. There are some interesting caveats that the developers at Bad Habit Productions threw in, though.

The first is with power-ups. Some are convenient, like time stoppers that can save you a few precious seconds on the clock while you try to finish the course as fast as you can. But there are others that require precision, like a super jump that, utilized the wrong way, can send you flying off into the abyss. There’s also neat sections where gravity can be your ally and you can roll along walls and ceilings — a nice twist (literally!) for the genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, the game’s early stages give you a chance to get used to the controls, which are actually very good. Maneuvering your marble through early stages feels like second nature, and the realistic physics are welcome, although they could pose a problem if you’re going a wee bit too fast off a jump. Hey, that’s on you, bud.

The game also benefits from a simple presentation. The graphics look great, resembling Marble Blast Ultra in certain ways but also standing out with its in-depth course design. The use of colors is quite noteworthy as well, so no two courses really look the same. And I also enjoyed the soothing beats of the music, even if it’s not as inventive a soundtrack as I’ve heard in other indies.

A Good-Rolling Marble, Though It Could Be Better

Now, I did note a couple of things standing in the way of Marble It Up’s greatness. The first is its somewhat ridiculous price point. The game sells for $19.99, which seems a bit higher up considering most Nintendo indies go for around $10-$15. And considering that this game is a little light on courses — 40 in all, though the later ones get really tough, in true Monkey Ball fashion — and doesn’t come with that many unlockables, it’s a steep entry fee.

Still, the game caters to a particular audience. For instance, if you grew up playing Marble Madness in the arcades, Marble It Up will immediately appeal to you. And since we’re not getting a new Monkey Ball game for Switch anytime soon (c’mon, Sega!), then Marble could easily be a good alternative. Again, those later levels can be tough, so good luck getting through those. And, finally, if competing on leaderboards is your thing, then this game just might be your speed.

Bad Habit did a good job polishing up Marble It Up so it feels like a contemporary challenge, while also giving it the controls and presentation it needs to succeed. Now, if it can just do something about shaving the price point down a bit or maybe adding some new levels via a free update, we’d really get somewhere. As it stands, it’s recommended for those looking for the next big Monkey Ball, but not necessarily a must-have title amongst the indie elite.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5

(Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)