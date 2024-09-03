Mario & Luigi: Brothership: New Trailer and Details Revealed for the Nintendo Switch RPG

Mario & Luigi: Brothership was revealed during a Nintendo Direct back in June, but details about the game have been fairly slim since. However, a bunch of new information about the Nintendo Switch RPG has started to emerge. A new Japanese website has launched for the game, as well as a new English trailer. The game’s storyline will see Mario and Luigi pulled through a vortex to a new location known as Concordia, which is made up of a group of “drifting islands.” In their new adventure, the heroes will navigate these locations in a ship that’s home to a large tree.

The new trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, at least five of Concordia’s islands have been revealed for Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Readers should note that these names have been translated by Google, and are subject to change. The locations include Gran Gran Island, Tuis Island, Savireta Island, Xenialver Island, and Kandang Island. Each one seems to have its own unique elements. For example, Savireta Island is filled with older looking buildings, while Xenialver Island is more urban, and filled with tall buildings. Kandang might be the most interesting of these locations, as the island is covered half in magma, while the other half is covered in ice. According to the translated website, the island is populated by two races, and they’re not exactly living harmoniously!

The art direction of Mario & Luigi: Brothership is heavily inspired by electricity, and the name “Concordia” seems to be an extension of that. The land’s inhabitants have faces that resemble electrical outlets, and the enemies appear to be mostly mechanical, as well. Previous trailers for the game revealed that Bowser will appear, though it seems the villain will play more of a supporting role.

As Mario and Luigi encounter various foes in these new locations, they’ll participate in turn-based battles that appear similar to those seen in games like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. Both of the game’s heroes will have hammer and jump attacks, which can be combined to pull off increased damage. Bros. Attacks will return from the previous games in the series, which consume BP. These powerful moves can be used to attack a single enemy or multiple foes. We should learn a lot more about the battle system as we get closer to Mario & Luigi: Brothership‘s release on November 7th.

