Super Mario RPG Gets Rare, Steep Sale for One Day Only

Nintendo games tend to have a long shelf life, continuing to sell years after their release. For that reason, discounts on the company’s games can be pretty hard to come by, and they’re usually not too significant. However, there are occasional exceptions, and for one day only, Target is offering a deep discount on Super Mario RPG. The game is normally priced at $59.99, but Target Circle members can get the game for $34.99, which is a savings of 25%. That sale seems to apply to both the digital and physical versions of the game, which is great for those that want to play it right now, or those planning to give the game as a gift. The deal can be found at Target’s website right here.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Super Mario RPG is a remake of a game originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1996. The Nintendo Switch remake was released in 2023, where it received upgraded graphics, as well as some notable improvements over the original. Those improvements include new cinema scenes, helpful quality-of-life changes, and some adjustments to the battle system. In the latter case, the game makes it much easier to swap between the five playable characters, giving players an incentive to use all of them. In my review for the game last year, I awarded Super Mario RPG a score of 4 out of 5 stars, with my biggest qualm being that the $60 price point was a bit too steep. At $34.99, the game is a much easier recommendation!

The original Super Mario RPG was an important game in the character’s history, and is often considered one of the best games on the Super Nintendo. The title paved the way for a number of later Mario games, including the Paper Mario series, as well as the Mario & Luigi RPGs. For anyone that has wanted to try those games, Super Mario RPG is a great starting point. It also has a compelling cast of characters, and a lot of humor that holds up after nearly three decades. Some retailers have offered discounts a couple dollars less than Target’s current discount, but you’re not going to find the game for much lower than $34.99.

While it’s true that a lot of Nintendo published games don’t tend to get steep discounts, the company announced its Black Friday deals earlier this month. Super Mario RPG is not one of the games included in that promotion, but there are a lot of other great games that will see price drops at various retailers. Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are just some of the games included in that sale, and there are also deals coming on controllers and accessories.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this Super Mario RPG discount? Did you ever play the Super Nintendo version?