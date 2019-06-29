Wario Is The Best Mario Kart Character, According to Science

The science and research in in, the best Mario Kart racer is not Waluigi. It’s not Mario. It’s certainly not that hack Yoshi. It’s Wario. The next best? Donkey Kong. After that, it’s a four-way tie between Baby Mario, Mario, Peach, and Toad. The discovery was made by Henry Hinnefeld, who crunched the numbers, did the graphs, etc., and found that there are 149,760 potential combinations of characters, tire, and car in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the latest release in the long-running kart racer. These are the variables you can choose from when picking a racer. You can also pick parachute, but it’s impact is very insignificant.

So, if you’re trying to create the best combination that gives you the greatest mix and match of attributes, there are 15 noteworthy combinations. Of these 15 combinations, a whopping eight of them feature Wario. Three feature Donkey Kong. And there’s one for Baby Mario, Mario, Peach, and Toad.

Now this is just the cliff notes. For the hardcore research behind this discovery, be sure to check out Hinnefeld’s post over on Medium that dives into things I barely understand.

So, if you want wins, there’s a good chance you’re going to want to play as Wario, who clearly could use a nerf. And we can’t ignore the elephant in the room: first Waluigi gets snuffed from a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster spot, and now his companion is the star of Mario Kart while he’s not even better than Baby Mario? The disrespect is getting out of hand.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Switch only, where it’s one of the most popular games on the system. Below, you can read more about it:

“Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.!”