Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is Now Compatible With Nintendo Labo

We know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been out for Nintendo Switch for over a year now; and yet it remains one of the most playable games for the system. And a new control option has just been introduced, which should be good for those of you that picked up the Labo motorbike kit.

Nintendo has confirmed that a new update has been released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that makes the game compatible with the accessory, meaning that you can use it for steering, acceleration and other controls. This should add to the variety of control options already available for the game, giving players a deeper feeling when it comes to ruling the road.

You can see the video above, which shows just how Nintendo Labo works with the game. Nintendo notes that after downloading the patch (which should prompt when you try to start it up), “Simply select the Nintendo Labo icon on the game’s title screen to access a menu where you can select Toy-Con as the control type. When racing, turning the handlebars changes direction, twisting the right handlebar accelerates, and the various Joy-Con buttons are used for items, brakes and drifting. Up to four players can play at the same time with Toy-Con Motorbike with their own Toy-Con and Joy-Con controllers. (Nintendo Labo kits and additional Joy-Con are sold separately. Toy-Con Motorbike is part of the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit.)”

Nintendo has also launched a new contest where users are challenged to create a musical instrument or gaming experience from their Nintendo Labo, with a specially customized Nintendo Switch system and other prizes up for grabs. You can read more details about it at the link above. The contest will run through July 19.

Oh, and if you don’t have the proper Nintendo Labo accessory to take advantage of the new control method, not to worry. You can buy it directly from Nintendo here for just $11.99 plus shipping, with all the parts necessary to put you behind the steering wheel. Assembly is required, so make sure you’ve got an adult or someone that’s into arts and crafts nearby.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for Nintendo Switch.