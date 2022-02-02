Mario Kart 9 Rumored to Appear at Next Nintendo Direct

Mario Kart 9 is rumored to make an appearance at the next Nintendo Direct presentation. In recent days, rumors have started to gain steam that Nintendo is planning to hold its first Direct of 2022 at some point in the month of February. And while we have yet to receive confirmation that this will actually be the case, it sounds like the next mainline Mario Kart game could end up being unveiled whenever Nintendo holds this showcase.

According to a video game industry insider that goes by the name Zippo, Mario Kart 9, which is the unofficial name that many fans have been using to refer to the next game in the Mario Kart franchise, should be making an appearance during Nintendo’s next Direct. Zippo asserts that this new Direct will happen in February, and even goes on to mention that it could be taking place “as soon as next week.” While Zippo didn’t say much about what fans should expect when it comes to Mario Kart 9, they did say that the title is definitely real and should be announced soon. “Also, if you made Super Bowl sized money bets on this new Mario Kart not being real, you’re going to be out of a lot of money,” they wrote in their latest blog.

As a whole, Mario Kart 9 is a game that we have heard a whole lot about in 2022. To start the year, a new report emerged stating that the game was absolutely in development and would be “teased” at some point soon. Although the latest Mario Kart game might not end up releasing this year, numerous rumors and reports have since come about suggesting that the title is definitely happening and will bring back some fan-favorite features. It remains to be seen if these reports will be accurate, but it absolutely sounds like we could hear something from Nintendo in the near future.

