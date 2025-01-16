New Mario Kart 9 Item Revealed in Switch 2 Trailer

Alongside the long-awaited and highly anticipated official Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, fans got their first look at the next Mario Kart. Fans are already calling it Mario Kart 9, and it is thoroughly being picked apart online for any details or hints, especially new features. Fans have already spotted the potential for 24 racers based on the starting line-ups which means there will be even more chaos and carnage among friends and online. But eagle-eyed fans have spotted something else that hints at a new or changed feature in the upcoming Mario Kart 9 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

While the new footage for the upcoming Mario Kart was brief, fans noticed something unusual compared to past titles, especially the most recent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It appears at the 1:55 minute mark underneath what appears to be Yoshi’s Diner on a new Mario Bros. Circuit course. The object is only seen for a few seconds, so it is hard to get an accurate idea of what it is.

The new feature appears to be either a flaming item box or perhaps a new item that can be dropped like a banana or explosive crystal. The Fake Item Box item was absent from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so this could be a reimagined return for it. What’s curious about this new object is it is secluded and alone, off the main portion of the track.

Nintendo has done this before on other courses, where going off the main track leads to either boost pads or item boxes. Typically, item boxes are gathered in groups so racers have a greater chance to get an item, but it isn’t odd for there to be singular items. It certainly spins like an item box would though.

If this is in fact a new item, it is probably a Fake Item Box. Considering how similar it looks to an item box, there isn’t much else it could be. A new fire-type item wouldn’t be odd for Nintendo considering how much fire is a power-up and feature of Mario and other characters in the series.

The other option is this fiery object is a feature of the course. Since it appears under what looks like a drive-thru for Yoshi’s Diner, perhaps the chefs were cooking a little too hot and it is a hazard. Driving into it looks like it would be unpleasant and probably cause racers to spin out. If it is a course hazard, it may only appear at specific times. Still, this doesn’t seem likely as there is no booster pad or incentive to take that route and risk getting burned.

Fortunately, Nintendo has confirmed a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd, and the new Mario Kart will likely be shown off in greater detail. Fans should get an answer to what this mysterious object is and more of their questions. So stay tuned and get ready to start your engines in the next Mario Kart.