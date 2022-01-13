Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date Reportedly Farther Away Than You Think

Back in June, Ubisoft Milan and Nintendo announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a follow-up to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. At the time, the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game was given a release window of 2022, and this is still the official release window. However, according to a new report, it may no longer be an accurate release window for the sequel.

According to Nintendo leaker and insider, Nate the Hate, there’s a good chance the game is going to be pushed to 2023. The leaker doesn’t completely rule out a release in the second half of this year, but based on what they’ve heard about the game and its development, this is, currently, unlikely to happen.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which fails to go into details on why the game may be delayed and whether Nintendo fans looking forward to it should be worried about the game and its development. If an update with more details is issued, the story will be updated accordingly. As for Ubisoft and Nintendo, both have yet to address the claim in any capacity, but again, if this changes, so will the story with whatever you need to know.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

“Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos,” reads an official pitch of the game straight from Nintendo. “Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it’s determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.”