Mario Kart Hot Wheels Officially Coming Soon

Over the years, we’ve gotten some special editions of Hot Wheels cars that have been real treats to pick up. But now there’s a lineup that neither those fans nor Mario Kart racers will want to miss.

Mattel has announced that it’s releasing a line of the race cars based on the hit Nintendo racing series, featuring eight characters in all. These include Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, Wario and Rosalina, all in their own custom vehicles.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing this lineup of Mario Kart Hot Wheels until next year, sometime around June. However, if you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, you’ll be able to see them on display. They’ll be available at both the Mattel booth and Nintendo’s booth.

As far as pricing goes, they’re actually not too bad. The little racing cars are set to go for $5 each. What’s more, they look like they work just fine with different Hot Wheels playsets. You know what that means. You can actually have Mario Kart in real life! (And without having to worry about those spiked turtle shells, for that matter.)

This is a smart move by Mattel, partnering up with Nintendo to make these toys a reality. And what’s more, they’re not super expensive, unlike some of the Mario Kart remote control cars making the rounds. It’s just the wait that’s likely to kill us, but, hey, at least we have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to play in the meantime, right?

And speaking of that, there’s the promise that we could be seeing new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe very soon. While Nintendo didn’t say specifically what this content would be, it’s likely to keep fans happy for a while longer. It’s a good business move as well, mainly because of the ten million-plus copies the game has sold since its release last April. Keep those racers going!

We’ll let you know once the Hot Wheels cars are given a finalized release date. But, yep, we’re making room on our collectible shelf already. As should you.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for Nintendo Switch. You can also play the original Mario Kart 8 on Wii U.

(Hat tip to Mashable for the scoop!)