Mario Kart World AI Allegations Addressed by Nintendo

While many fans are excited for Nintendo’s upcoming Mario Kart World on Nintendo Switch 2, there have been concerns about AI. Nintendo has recently been accused of using AI in the development of the next Mario Kart, specifically in the art department. This allegation comes not long after the reveal and shortly before the official Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World release. Nintendo has denied the use of AI repeatedly, and most recently clarified the absence of AI in Mario Kart World. Previously, Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, reassured fans that Nintendo was focused on its human touch when developing games, and Shigeru Miyamoto himself weighed in on the topic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Nintendo has directly denied the use of AI in Mario Kart World in a new statement given to Eurogamer. While brief, Nintendo’s message on the topic was definitive.

“AI-generated images were not used in the development of Mario Kart World,” Nintendo said plainly.

The AI allegations arose during Nintendo Treehouse Live following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The assumed AI art, seen at the 9:15-minute mark, is found on billboards of a bridge and a skyscraper. These were called out for having strange lines and oddly placed assets. Another billboard of a car was questioned because of the car’s makeup, specifically its windows.

The Mario Kart series has never been known for its realism, so it is possible these are just artistic interpretations. The artwork seen may not even be final. The build used for this footage may not be the full release that players will see when Mario Kart World launches. Nintendo has always prided itself on its visuals and aesthetics, something only possible with a human touch.

Nintendo’s stance on AI remains unchanged for the time being. Regardless, some will remain unconvinced that AI was not used in development. Many developers have admitted to using AI in some form, but until Nintendo says otherwise, it is not one of these developers.